Lined up on the hill overlooking the golf course, 40 or so Salmon-Challis Forest and Bureau of Land Management employees spent a day removing trash and realigning the rocks that spell out “Challis.”
As he bulked up one of the Ls, District Ranger Heath Perrine with the Forest Service said the point of the project was to show that local federal workers care about the Challis community. They make up part of it, he said, and restoring the historic rock sign is their way of saying they care about where they live and how it looks.
A Challis resident for 21 years, Forest Service employee Joe Getty said he was walking with his wife and daughter near the rock sign last year when he noticed how dilapidated it was and saw litter scattered about. Perrine said people have called asking if the Forest Service would be willing to do anything about the deteriorating sign even though it is on BLM land. Seeing a need, Forest Service staffers began laying the groundwork for the project.
Forest Service District Fire Manager Cody Kidd coordinated with BLM personnel on a plan. Usually overseeing firefighting efforts in the forest, Kidd said a combination of fire, weed and range workers from both agencies spent the day on the hill, moving rocks and picking up trash.
According to Getty, who supervises one of the wildland fire modules near Clayton, an issue that prompted the restoration project was reports of tires laying around the sign. After all was said and done, Getty said they pulled about 100 tires off the hill, along with a truck load of other garbage.
The project isn’t quite finished, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said. The city is buying paint so the rocks can be whitewashed. It was once a tradition in Challis for graduating seniors to go up the hill, spell out and paint their graduation year and clean up the site. However, sometime in the early 2000s, Barrett said the tradition fell away and the sign deteriorated.
Hoping to make maintaining the town’s name an annual project with federal workers, Barrett said it might prompt future generations of Challis seniors to add their graduation years to the hillside.