Although he hoped the 30 or so kids who participated in the Challis Community Bible Study soccer camp walked away with a better understanding of God, the Rev. Frank Unrein said the point of the program was to get them outside and make new friends.
A pastor with Salmon Valley Baptist Church, Unrein helped athletes ages 4-13 practice the fundamentals of kicking, dribbling and working with teammates on the Challis High School football field. Unrein said camps like this are great because they instill in the young players the importance of sportsmanship while having fun.
Along with soccer, Unrein and other volunteers provided coloring books and played games with the kids. It wasn’t a serious training camp, the pastor said, but more of an opportunity for the kids to get together and learn “that Jesus loves each of them.”
“Soccer vacation Bible school I call it,” Unrein said.
Unrein said the Baptist church started the soccer camp in 2007 and ran it for about a decade. In 2018 and 2019, they switched to a more traditional Bible school program, he said. Unrein wanted to bring the soccer camp back last year, but he said there was no way to do that with the coronavirus pandemic canceling public events.
Happy to be back at it this year, Unrein said the soccer camp gets children outside interacting with each other. Even though he said he personally benefits from the camps because he gets to see how God works through curious kids exploring their faith, Unrein said the soccer players benefit as well by making new connections and learning about teamwork.
This is part of the reason volunteer Sarah Pafford decided to help out. A member of Children’s Bible Ministries stationed in Salmon, “I heard there was a need” for volunteers to coach soccer and teach the gospel, she said. However, the soccer camp also sounded like a good opportunity to foster friendships among the young players, Pafford said.
Between dribbling drills and taking shots on goalies, who were volunteer coaches, the camp participants were allowed to take breaks for coloring, singing and playing. As she sat next to Pafford resting her ankle, camper Abbie Solberg said one of her favorite parts of the camp was playing sharks and minnows with her friends.