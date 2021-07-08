Bill Tuggle of Challis has his shiny new blue pickup ready to roll, along with an RV in case he needs it, as he prepares for his year in office as worthy grand patron of the Order of Eastern Star Idaho Grand Chapter.
Tuggle and Worthy Grand Matron Deborah Arnold of Caldwell will log plenty of miles traveling the Gem State to attend Eastern Star meetings and events between now and next June.
He’s ready, as is his wife, Cary. The Tuggles anticipated filling their roles in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of nearly everything, so their work shifted to 2021.
Tuggle ascended to his post after having served as worthy patron of the local OES chapter. He was appointed to a grand warder, a state level position, and then was asked three years ago by a past worthy patron to run for sentinel. Like many organizations, Eastern Star office-holders typically ascend to higher offices in subsequent years. That was the case for Tuggle who was elected associate grand patron after he was sentinel and then elected worthy grand patron.
“We’ve been getting ready for this since I was sentinel,” he said of his worthy grand patron role. They plan to travel all over Idaho and into Nevada in the next year. Cary is Bill’s official escort in his duties, so she’ll be involved and on the road all year, too.
“It can be crazy at times, but it’s fun,” he said.
Tuggle was installed in a June 15 ceremony in Pocatello. He holds office until June 2022 when the grand lodge meets in Moscow and the new worthy grand officers will be installed.
A charitable organization, the grand chapter this year will focus on raising money for Genesis Service Dogs in Meridian. It trains and provides service and therapy dogs to people throughout Idaho and the region, Tuggle said. Eastern Star members across the world have raised money for service dog programs for about three years when a past general grand matron adopted it as her primary project. The Idaho chapter has helped with other service dog programs besides Genesis, Tuggle said.
He’s personally fond of the Genesis project because it’s run by volunteers and “all the money goes to the animals,” he said. He saw a service dog alert on its owner minutes before she could have lapsed into a diabetic coma. That sealed the deal, basically, Tuggle said. “Seeing the dog alert was something else.”
The Tuggles are selling lapel pins that feature trains to raise money for Genesis. Bill is a fan of all things train, so the souvenir pins made sense. He fell in love with trains in elementary school when he and his classmates in Redding, California, rode a bus about 80 miles and then got on a train for the ride back home. He got his first model train at age 7 and spent years collecting sets before giving all but one away to their grandchildren.
Another project he’s spearheading this year is the OES University.
“We’re traveling to three places in Idaho and instructing chapter members on how we believe things should be done,” he said. “We want to correct the mistakes and follow the ritual.”
A sense of order is important in the group, traditions run deep and some have fallen by the wayside in some chapters. The Tuggles want to restore those practices and make sure Eastern Star members understand their importance.
Tuggle retired from the Navy decades ago. “I’ve been retired longer than I worked,” he said. But he didn’t really retire, working as a long-haul trucker and a mechanic. He still works in the summer leading ground support efforts for Type 1 wildfire teams.
The Tuggles joined the Order of Eastern Star in 1987 when they lived in Wisconsin. They continued their family tradition of membership. Cary’s grandfather was a master mason as was Bill’s dad. They became active in Florence Chapter No. 79 in Challis after moving here in 1994. OES is the largest fraternal organization with both male and female members, Cary said. Masons and Shriners must be men, but all three organizations are part of the Masonic fraternity.
Bill’s excited for what the year ahead will bring. “It’s fun because you see people you’ve known for a long time and meet new people everywhere you go,” he said. “I love to travel and see old friends and meet new ones.”