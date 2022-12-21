Lillian Black MacFee is seen cooking chicken for her family on May 31, 2021, at the old Oster Farm at Thompson Creek, where she and her brothers roamed as children. MacFee, a Challis native, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22.
Challis native Lillian Black MacFee will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22 and folks who wish may send greeting cards to her at 4890 Cloverdale Road #320, Boise, ID 83713.
Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black was born Dec. 22, 1922, in a small cabin on the river just south of Challis, the first daughter of Ralph and Lilly Black, her son-in-law Alan Baun reports. Her parents worked as farmhands and in mining. She spent the first decade of her life playing with her brothers, Junior and Dick, on the Salmon River and in the farm fields of the old Oster Farm at Holman and Thompson creeks, Baun said.
Then came the Great Depression. After eighth grade Lillian had to quit school and help the family by working at the Clayton Hotel.
But, Baun said, the Depression also brought the Civilian Conservation Corps boys to Idaho. “One good looking and feisty Scotsman caught her eye,” Baun said. She and Scotty MacFee were married on Sept. 2, 1939, in Hailey. With jobs scarce, Lillian and Scotty worked the fields, worked as forest lookouts at Little Soldier Lookout in summers and in the mines during the winter. They were finally able to buy a place of their own at the mouth of Squaw Creek. They also bought and operated a store in Clayton. On cold winter mornings Lillian would open the store while Scotty drove the local school children to classes in Challis, Baun said.
In 1956 the atomic age was born and Lillian and Scotty sold their store and moved to Blackfoot. Baun said Scotty had a job with the Atomic Energy Commission and Lillian worked for the school district. They kept the property at Squaw Creek and the family members continued to live there and in Challis for several decades.
Retiring in 1980, they left Blackfoot and moved to Wendell to care for Lillian’s mother Lilly Black. They continued their memberships in the Rebekahs, Odd Fellows and Grange and became snowbirds, wintering in Quartzsite, Arizona.
Scotty died 2006. Lillian now lives near family in Boise in a retirement facility aptly named Salmon Creek along with a few friends from the Challis area.
