lillian black macfee 12.15

Lillian Black MacFee is seen cooking chicken for her family on May 31, 2021, at the old Oster Farm at Thompson Creek, where she and her brothers roamed as children. MacFee, a Challis native, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22.

 Al and Tami Baun photo

Challis native Lillian Black MacFee will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22 and folks who wish may send greeting cards to her at 4890 Cloverdale Road #320, Boise, ID 83713.

Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black was born Dec. 22, 1922, in a small cabin on the river just south of Challis, the first daughter of Ralph and Lilly Black, her son-in-law Alan Baun reports. Her parents worked as farmhands and in mining. She spent the first decade of her life playing with her brothers, Junior and Dick, on the Salmon River and in the farm fields of the old Oster Farm at Holman and Thompson creeks, Baun said.


