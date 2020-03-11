People move to Challis for the same reason they move to anywhere in Idaho — clean air, low housing prices and the chance to start a life far away from any heavily populated areas.
Cassandra Barnes moved to Challis less than a year ago, May 2019 to be exact, but according to her it’s been enough time to fall in love with Challis and Idaho.
“I told my fiance we’re not leaving Idaho till I retire,” said Barnes, who educates sixth-graders at Challis Elementary School. “And we’re not leaving Challis till I say so.”
Barnes left Fresno, California, with her fiance and moved to Challis when he got a job there. She experienced trepidation at first because she had lived in California for most of her life.
“It took a while for me to not be suspicious of people smiling at me,” Barnes said. “In California when people look at you and smile it puts you on edge.”
Barnes is one of thousands of people who moved to Idaho in 2019. According to the Census Bureau between July 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019, Idaho’s population grew by 2.1 percent and topped the chart as the fasting-growing state. In July 2018 the Census Bureau discovered 60 percent of people who moved to Idaho came from California.
Heather Lambson of Way Out West Realty said there are several factors that bring people to Idaho.
People often say the communities they live in “have grown too big,” Lambson said.
Barnes attested to that. She was happy to leave Fresno because of congestion and over-development. It takes 45 minutes to an hour to drive to a jogging path, she said.
“Now that we’re living here, I’ve gotten to enjoy the outdoors a lot more,” Barnes said.
Lisa Parker, who purchased Kimble Oil & Gas with her husband JL last summer, said her family is moving to Challis for similar reasons.
Parker, who was raised in Salt Lake City and lived in Austin before moving to Idaho Falls in 2013, said the appeal of Challis is its small size. The Parkers commute to Challis from Idaho Falls, but they want out of the state’s fourth-largest city. She said it has grown too much in the past few years.
According to the Census Bureau, Idaho Falls’s population hit 56,813 in 2010. About 10 years later the population has risen to 61,535.
“Challis was always an area we vacationed in,” Parker said. “When we heard there was a business for sale there we jumped at the opportunity.”
Now that they have the business the Parkers are in the process of finding a home in rural Challis. Lambson said rural living is another factor driving people to Idaho, specifically Challis.
“For some people price matters, but not so much for this area,” said Lambson, whose clients usually tell her they want to avoid overly populated areas and live in small, quiet communities.
Barnes said she loves the outdoors and enjoys living in a place free from major corporations, but she said a bigger deciding factor for her and her fiance was price. Living in Fresno was difficult because rent at her 400-square-foot studio apartment was $625 a month. Conversely, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home she rents with her fiance here costs about $765 a month.
Parker said cheap housing prices in Challis were a plus for her, but the draw for them was the outdoors. When they lived in Austin, it was difficult to hike and camp, she said, in part because of the weather. Parker finds Idaho’s weather more agreeable.
“Idaho has seasons, which is really nice,” she said. “We really enjoy the snow, the fall, the temperate summers.”
Lambson and Barnes agreed another draw to Idaho is personal freedom. Lambson said many out-of-state clients come to Idaho seeking less repressive laws and Barnes said “a more independent life” is what attracted her fiance to the state.
Barnes told about how before her fiance decided to move here, an Idaho friend wanted to prove how free Idaho is.
“His friend picked up a small handgun at a convenience store, I think,” said Barnes. “It really excited him.”
Barnes is happy to live in Idaho, but expressed concern about the overall population growth. She, Lambson and Parker said they would like to see Challis remain the small, rural community it is and that Idaho keep its identity, too. However, they all said they understand growth is inevitable.
“I feel bad saying ‘don’t come here’ after I came here,” Parker said. “I don’t mind if people want to move here.”
“I understand why people are afraid of overcrowding,” Barnes said. “But at the same time only people who want to will come here. It takes a special kind of person to thrive in Idaho.”