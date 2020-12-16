Before they met for their Dec. 10 meeting, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett and Councilman Travis Hardy guided a Christmas tree through the front door of city hall, creating a holiday atmosphere in the government building.
“Oh, I usually cut up to about a dozen of them,” Hardy, who along with his wife Melissa delivered the tree, said. Living on the Yankee Fork gives him plenty of choices for Christmas trees, Hardy said, and he doesn’t mind giving some out.
Barrett said Christmas trees have been going in city hall for four years. Until they moved to their current office on Main, Barrett said staff didn’t have the room to put up the classic decoration in their old office.
Even though city hall is bigger now, furniture still had to be moved to make room for the healthy-sized evergreen. Barrett said city workers will have it easy decorating the tree this year, thanks to several plump and pretty pinecones already resting on the tree. Hardy said he cut the tree down two days previously, which means it should look good through the holiday.