Of all the things Washington State University student Will Millick misses about classic college life, it’s the chance to continue to explore a world outside of his hometown.
“It’s not ideal to be a 21-year-old in Challis,” Millick said, with a chuckle.
Millick spent the first half of his senior year of college studying from his family’s Challis home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Washington State, like many schools in the country, began the school year with full remote learning.
Studying sports management, Millick had high hopes for his senior year. He spent the last two years working in the WSU ticket office and as a public announcer for several Cougar sports teams.
With an internship lined up last summer with the Portland Pickles, a minor league baseball team, Millick said he intended to end his college career on a high.
“I had a lot of great things happen, until March,” Millick said.
When the coronavirus hit the United States hard last spring, everything stopped, Millick said. The pandemic hit him and other sports management majors particularly hard. Because their chosen careers involve organizing and holding large public gatherings based around sports, he and his classmates have been left fumbling for their futures.
Online learning simply doesn’t compare to the classroom experience, he said. It requires more motivation to participate in a remote learning environment, he said. And, critical thinking exercises are much easier to work on when teachers can communicate with their students face-to-face.
However, the biggest effect of the coronavirus for Millick was the cancellation of his job with the Pickles. He believes not being allowed to get out and earn real-world experience while in college has hurt the quality of his education.
On top of not actually being on campus in Pullman, he’s still being assessed user fees.
He’s paid fees for recreation and student health services, both of which he can’t access off-campus. But Millick joked he at least doesn’t have to pay for the university’s sports pass this year. Of course tuition is still being charged, and it decreased only slightly because of the pandemic. Enrollment at WSU took a “big hit” this year and Millick thinks it is because of the miniscule reduction in tuition.
Despite the difficulties during his fourth year of college, Millick expects to graduate with a 4.0 GPA and the experience he needs. He set up his schedule for the spring semester, which will also be remote, with 15 credits of internships. Millick will spend the next few months working with Challis High School Athletic Director Linda Zollinger, learning the ropes to lead a school sports program.
Along with spending more time with his family, Millick said getting to work at his old high school has been one of the upsides to being in Challis. Starting out as an announcer for the Challis High School volleyball team, thanks to coach Debbie Sheppeard, Millick eventually worked his way into announcing for all Challis and Salmon fall sports.
He plans to begin work in earnest on his thesis statement for graduation. Focusing on how rurality affects a sports team’s success, Millick said he looks forward to earning his bachelor’s degree through his original research.
Even with his graduation timeline remaining unaltered for the most part, Millick can’t help but imagine what his final year of college could have been. He misses the friends he made at WSU, along with the energy of a college town like Pullman. However, if he has to hunker down away from his college community, Millick said he could do worse than his hometown.
“Personally, during a pandemic, I think there’s no better place to be than Challis,” Millick said.