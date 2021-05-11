Chants of “giant beans, sleepy beans, wondrous beans,” filled the middle school auditorium last week as the 21 Challis students in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Jack and the Beanstalk walked the boards during a dress rehearsal.
The bean chants came each time the magical super beans were mentioned in the play.
The student actors, who ranged from kindergartners to seventh graders, took to the stage at certain points to sing songs and act out what narrator and director Payton Hartwick relayed to the invisible audience.
Hartwick and fellow director Courtney Marks said they enjoyed working with the Challis kids on the classic story. The actors took their roles seriously, they said, and didn’t need as much direction as some other groups to focus on lines and cues.
“They’re definitely more advanced at picking up the material,” Hartwick said. “And they never complained one time.”
Hartwick and Marks made some changes to the play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actors wore masks at all times while rehearsing and masks were required at the public performances. The directors made masks that matched the actors’ costumes. It kept the kids safe and made wearing masks a little more fun, Hartwick said.
As she helped her little sister Bethany with her super bean costume, which are updated versions of the wonder beans Jack gets for his cow, fifth-grader Madeline Hinkle said said she had fun practicing for the play. Although she confessed to being nervous in advance of the performance, Hinkle said she looked forward to giving her audience a good show as both a merchant and magic harp.
Local cast members were Tai James as Jack, Isabella Evans as mother, Callie Jones as Milky White, Madeline Hinkle as the magic harp, Madeline Smith as Jill and Parley Banks as the legendary Giant.
Other cast members who added a “unique twist to the story” were Julia Banks, McKay Banks and Malcolm Smith as farmers; Madeline Hinkle, Emily Bryant, Paityn Thurber and Maggie Savage as merchants; Henry Bauchman, Ella Banks, Eliza Banks, Maddy Nielsen, Emma Bauchman, Caleb Nielsen, Bethany Weihausen, Natalie Weihausen and Zoey Perrine as wonder beans.