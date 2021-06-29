Finishing it just before school ended for summer break, Challis High School welding students presented a repaired snow groomer to Challis Ski Club members.
“It’s been repaired a lot, but they don’t use it a lot,” welding teacher Tom Coates said as he looked over the piece of equipment last March. At that time the metal left wheel was cracked through, making the old groomer inoperable. “It’s a good project for the kids,” Coates said.
Bryan Parker, former ski club president, said a snow groomer is an essential piece of equipment at Chipmunk Ski Hill near Challis. It keeps the snow packed to improve skiing and snowboarding conditions. Unfortunately, the groomer was damaged when club President Todd Adams broke it while pulling it behind a snowmobile too fast.
“To be fair, it’s a little old and rough,” Parker, who’s now the club’s vice president, said about the groomer.
Adams took the groomer to the welding class to see if they could do anything with it. Coates said the students heated the “crinkled up” wheel to the point they could bend it back to normal. Then they welded a metal tire around the rim of the wheel, similar to the metal tires blacksmiths put on wooden wagon wheels.
Parker said because they are a small club and charge only $5 for people to ski all day at Chipmunk, club members rely on community support like this when things break. Averaging about 20 visitors on the 13 days they operated last winter, Parker said keeping the snow groomed is an important part of ensuring people have a good time on the hill.