Agnes Ricker Kays’ birthday is a patriotic day and she is a stealth patriot.
Although she was born on June 6, 1919, that day was later immortalized in 1944 for the D-Day invasion of Normandy beaches that turned the tide of World War II toward the eventual Allied win.
Kays served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps from Oct. 15, 1942, until Aug. 4, 1943. She mustered in at Hartford, Connecticut, and was honorably discharged at Fort Custer, Michigan. Adjutant Dorothy Alexander noted Kays was in good physical condition, had no time lost during her nearly year-long service in the Detroit area, was single and of “excellent” character. Agnes’ last paycheck was $46.52 for travel pay.
Her duties in Detroit included getting AWOL soldiers out of military prison and sending them back with a military policeman to their home units.
“We had some terrible people who didn’t want to serve,” she said.
Agnes also walked the base general’s dogs. The general had a big dog and a little dog, she remembers.
It wasn’t all fun and games for WAACs.
“Men thought we were supposed to be there for their pleasure,” Agnes said. “We girls got together and told them a few things.”
Kays still has the dollar bill an Army lieutenant gave her after she saluted him and another officer walking by on the base. Newly commissioned officers were supposed to give a dollar to the first person who saluted them. She also kept copies of her induction and honorable discharge papers.
Neighbors organized a surprise 100th birthday party for Kays at her Challis house on June 6. Dolores Ivie and Michelle Davis decided to surprise their neighbor with a grand party. Prior to the party, Ike Funkhouser, adjutant of Challis American Legion, Philip Kirk Post No. 109 had arranged to induct Kays into the Legion, and her fellow Legionnaires paid for her lifetime membership.
None of her Challis friends and neighbors knew until recently that Kays was a veteran, said Ivie. Kays never talked about it much.
“I never told anyone because … I saw some sorrowful cases,” Kays said.
Her Challis friends, neighbors and fellow veterans wanted to honor her service at her 100th birthday party. Funkhouser presented her with an American Legion cap and membership certificate.
“She’s the oldest living member of the Challis post,” Ivie said. “Her membership will be paid for as long as she lives.”
“She was in complete shock” at the surprise party, Ivie said, especially when she saw that her niece from California, Sue Ann Nichols, was at the party. Ivie picked Nichols up at the airport and snuck her into Challis.
Kays was the first born in her family in Milo, Maine. She remembers the beautiful countryside populated by moose and winters with snow drifts as high as houses. As a girl she would step off the roof and slide down those snowdrifts. They also sledded down hills and across frozen rivers, ice skated and went skiing.
“I could ski but I didn’t care too much for it. As a girl, I used to climb trees, too,” she said. “We lived close to the woods.”
She was a bit afraid of water so she didn’t spend much time around lakes. She learned to swim as a WAAC and to put on a gas mask. “We had to learn to save ourselves.”
Her brother, James Ricker, died a few years ago. He also served during World War II. She cherishes a photo taken of the two of them in uniform. He served in tanks and met General George Patton in Luxembourg. James served in both the European and Pacific theaters.
After serving in the WAACs, Kays became “Rosie the Riveter,” assembling B-17 bombers and later P-51 fighters. She worked on the controls and cables that controlled the rudder of the B-17. Early on, a man told her, “your plane will go in on its nose when it takes off” because she was tightening the rudder cables too much. She loosened them and probably saved a bomber crew’s lives.
Agnes married Harold Thompson, who was later killed in a B-17 mission, shot down over Germany. Harold started out as a pilot and stayed on as a gunner in the middle position.
She was in Ohio when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, She was on her way to the bathroom when she heard about the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion.
She doesn’t remember exactly where she was when she heard about the atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, but “I was horrified we would do such a thing as that. And we bombed two places there.”
Kays watched Neal Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon on July 20, 1969, on TV at her home.
“I have a complete set of astronaut patches,” Kays said, from the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.
She remembers taking her first airplane ride in Maine on the day she graduated from high school.
“This man came with a biplane and was giving us rides for $5 apiece,” Agnes said. “Oh, it was amazing. We were over the lakes.”
Kays remembers taking her first helicopter flight with her son, Luther Hartshorn, who lives near Challis.
“We went around and around,” she said. “That was quite exciting. I’ve flown many miles since. “I could have been a stewardess,” Kays said, “but I weighed 120 pounds and I didn’t think I could keep my weight at 120,” which was the maximum the airline allowed.
“I could have done a lot of things I didn’t do. I’d like to erase the books and start again. I tried nursing, but I got in trouble with one nurse. She accused me of trying to take away her doctor,” whom she was dating.
Asked what changes during her lifetime surprised her most, Kays replied, “Well, the way women dress. The way some girls dress, no wonder they have problems. I hate some of the clothing women wear today.”
Still, Kays has more good memories from the things she did than regrets for the things she didn’t do.
“I really wanted to be a teacher.” She enjoyed building airplanes the most. My life has been full of wonderful things, really. It’s been a good life. I’ve had my ups and downs.”