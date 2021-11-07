Clay Haeberle waits with tiring arms for Brody Hunting to open a tailgate so he can set down a 50-pound bag of potatoes. Both 13, Hunting and Haeberle spent last Saturday morning with several other Challis boys and their parents giving away free potatoes.
Jacob Scholl, 12, hugs a 50-pound sack of Idaho russets to his chest as he carries it to a waiting auto. Scholl and other teenage boys volunteered last weekend to give away free potatoes at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Challis.
Clay Haeberle waits with tiring arms for Brody Hunting to open a tailgate so he can set down a 50-pound bag of potatoes. Both 13, Hunting and Haeberle spent last Saturday morning with several other Challis boys and their parents giving away free potatoes.
Jacob Scholl, 12, hugs a 50-pound sack of Idaho russets to his chest as he carries it to a waiting auto. Scholl and other teenage boys volunteered last weekend to give away free potatoes at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Challis.
Although many of the young men who heaved 50-pound bags of free potatoes into autos last Saturday had to be convinced to do it, they said they still managed to have some fun.
On a cold morning outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Challis, Dillon Fisher said his friend Lane Hunting brought him along to help load potatoes. Hunting, 16, sardonically said his mom Becky has volunteered him to help with the potato donation “many, many, many, many, many times.”
Organizer Ken Dizes said the Parkinson Foundation Seed Farm donated about 60 bags of Idaho russets that were given away in Challis and Salmon last weekend. The Parkinsons have been giving away potatoes in the region for about 20 years, Dizes said as he sat on a trailer loaded with large, heavy potatoes.
12-year-old Jacob Scholl said he was up at 6:50 a.m. to get picked up with other boys and driven to the potato farm. They loaded the bags onto the trailer and came back to Challis. When cars and pickups began lining up around 10 a.m., Scholl and the other teenage volunteers walked to the windows and asked if the drivers wanted a full 50-pound sack or a 15-pound grocery bag.
If they asked for the 50-pounder, Scholl, Fisher, Hunting and the other boys lugged the bags to the waiting autos.
Between customers, the boys kept themselves entertained. When they weren’t working, they shared jokes, stories and plans for the weekend. Hunting said if nothing else, the potato giveaway was a chance to spend time outside with friends.
When the boys loaded the potatoes into the autos, their customers were very appreciative. Grant Stricklan of Challis, who was picking up potatoes for a second straight year, said 50 pounds will last him all winter. He and his family intend to make the potatoes a staple of upcoming holiday meals.