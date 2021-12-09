Thompson Creek Mining Co. employees transformed a couple of snow shovels and some oversized tires into a giant snowman for their entry in the Challis Parade of Lights last Friday. The creation was also an entry in the no-snow snowman contest.
Thompson Creek Mining Co. employees transformed a couple of snow shovels and some oversized tires into a giant snowman for their entry in the Challis Parade of Lights last Friday. The creation was also an entry in the no-snow snowman contest.
Salmon River Electric Cooperative employees covered a bucket truck in lights and hauled a large Christmas tree during the Challis Parade of Lights last Friday. Their entry impressed Challis Girl Scouts, who judged the parade and decided cooperative employees had the most Christmas spirit.
Challis Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Fitzgerald lit the Christmas tree outside the Custer County Courthouse last week. The tree lighting was followed by a Christmas carol singalong and the East Idaho Credit Union Parade of Lights.
Between a parade of lights and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony last Friday, people in Challis began the most wonderful time of the year in good spirits.
After the tree outside the Custer County Courthouse was lit, a community choir led the audience in a singalong. Conductor Brityn Smith said they chose well-known a cappella Christmas songs so the audience could join. Although, during “Little Drummer Boy,” 13-year-old Clay Haeberle beat a tempo on his snare drum for accompaniment.
Once the singing wrapped up people shifted their focus to the parade. Laura Middleton with parade sponsor East Idaho Credit Union, reported 11 entries this year. That’s up from the six entries in 2020 but below the 12 in 2019.
“I think COVID had a lot to do with it last year,” Middleton said about the dip in participants.
Like last year, concessions had to be made to hold events during the coronavirus pandemic. The singalong with a choir replaced the traditional Christmas concert organized by Jack and Eileen Hardy usually held in the middle school auditorium.
Eileen Hardy said out of concerns for people’s health, they decided to hold off on the concert again this year. She was happy to have some kind of music, but looks forward to when they can have a large, indoor concert again.
Once her singers finished their final song, “Silent Night,” Smith said it was her pleasure to help organize the singalong. Music has been part of the Challis Christmas tradition for more than 30 years, and Smith said it’s worth continuing in some form to celebrate the holiday.