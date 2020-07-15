While a lot of students spent time lounging at home last spring, Challis teens Kasen Hohnstein and Daryn Provence got to work testing water meters and cutting grass for the city.
“I couldn’t stand staying at home,” Hohnstein said as he sat atop a riding lawnmower on a patch of grass next to U.S. Highway 93. His coworker, Provence, agreed. “I didn’t want to sit around at home,” Provence said. “I wanted to make something.”
The two 17-year-old friends began working in March and, according to Mayor Mike Barrett, they are the first summer hands in six years to last the whole season.
“It’s been kind of nice, having that consistency,” Barrett said.
Barrett began working with Challis High School Principal Kari Alexander two years ago, looking for willing applicants. The mayor said he tried to get a couple of students to work for the city last year, but they didn’t work out. This year, because the coronavirus pandemic left Challis students with a lot of free time on their hands, Barrett said it was fairly easy to fill the positions.
Both Hohnstein and Provence said one of the driving factors in them looking for work was that online schooling proved difficult. Both teens said they are physical learners, preferring to learn with both their hands and their ears. Learning via a computer was a frustrating process, they said, and having a job made getting through spring more palatable.
One of the most beneficial parts of the job, the two boys said, has been learning useful and practical skills. Provence said working on projects like getting the Challis clear well running has been an informative experience/
Hohnstein agreed and said the job gives him an opportunity to be constructive. He enjoys “making the city pretty.” This is the first time he and Provence have worked for the city, but Hohnstein said he already takes a lot of pride in making his community more attractive.
Both Hohnstein and Provence said if given the chance, they would be more than happy to return to their roles next summer. Till then, they have one more week on the job before they ready themselves for the start of school in August.