Visitors to the Clayton Independence Day celebration had a chance to grab one of 68 commemorative, laser-etched, wooden key chains as they dove for candy during the parade, and according to their creator that was the only chance they'll get.
"I deleted the engraving file after the parade," said Silver Street Mercantile manager Evan Fisher, who designed the key chains on a computer and printed them on a 3D printer. "There's no way to get it back."
Fisher tossed the key chains out to a cheering crowd Sunday in the July 4 parade. Fisher said he began tossing out custom key chains at last year's 4th of July parade. He thought it would be something fun for the holiday that would also promotes his business.
Having a limited edition makes the key chains more than just souvenirs, he said, and gives people one more incentive to come back to Clayton for the holiday.
July 4th is the busiest day of the year at Silver Street Mercantile, Fisher said. The population of Clayton swelled from 8 to about 300 during the weekend and Fisher had a steady stream of people coming into his store to peruse. Because both the parade and the party in the city park occur essentially right outside his front door, Fisher said most revelers come into the store at some point during the day.
Mostly selling hats, laser-etched ornaments and trinkets to visitors, Fisher said sometimes people who turn out to be long-term clients wander in, too.
If nothing else, Fisher said throwing out the key chains gives Clayton visitors another fun thing to walk away with on Independence Day. While the key chains promote his business and reward people who make a habit of enjoying America's birthday in Clayton, Fisher said the best part of the process is giving away something he made for a special occasion.