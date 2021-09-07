The waft of fresh doughnuts and stew over a campfire drew visitors to Clayton Heritage Day last weekend, with many learning some local history while they ate.
As he bent over the fire he started at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Harry Robinson with the Clayton Museum said “everything you inherited went into that heritage stew.” Robinson cooked 10 gallons in two Dutch ovens. He used pork roast and sausage for the meat and any vegetables he could think of, according to the cook.
Mushrooms, garlic, onions, potatoes and carrots were some of the things Robinson tossed in the Dutch ovens after he browned the meat in them. According to Robinson, this is how former Clayton miners would eat. They used “whatever they shot and what they could find” and often tossed it all into a stew cooked over a fire, Robinson said.
As she enjoyed a bowl of Robinson’s campfire stew, Boise resident Krista Rudolph said she appreciated the history lesson it came with. Having never been to Heritage Day but a frequent camper in the area, Rudolph said it was an unexpected treat to learn about Clayton’s mining history.
Speaking of treats, Rudolph admitted once she saw on social media there would be handmade, fresh doughnuts at the event, she was sold. If Myron Combs brings out his Myron’s Famous Donuts trailer next year, Rudolph said she’ll be back.
As he worked on the second batch of doughnuts, after the first one he started at 5 a.m. ran out at 8 a.m., Combs said he figured they’d go through about 1,900 doughnuts.
He knew a lot of people would come for the glazed, chocolate or maple treats specifically, so Combs said he didn’t want to disappoint.
This was the first year Heritage Day was combined with Myron’s Famous Donuts being open during Labor Day weekend, Combs said. Typically they are separate fundraisers for the museum, but Combs said volunteers decided to put them together to draw a large crowd.
The plan worked, somewhat to Robinson’s dismay. He had to bend over the fire to fill bowls so often, he eventually needed to sit down because of his aching back.
Robinson said he typically plays music for Heritage Day, but chose to cook this year. There never seemed to be enough food during the event to satisfy the crowd, so Robinson said “I cooked enough to feed an army.”
In between bowls of stew and boxes of doughnuts people found their way into the museum. As she made sure people signed in, volunteer Cheryl Baker said they expected a large turnout thanks to Myron’s Famous Donuts. They’re a well established part of Clayton’s history and appeal, she said, so they were bound to draw some people in.
As for the stew, Baker and Robinson said they’ll have to see how much is left over before deciding if it becomes part of Clayton’s heritage as well.