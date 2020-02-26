In the two years since the designation of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve in the Sawtooth National Forest, Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said his town has seen an increase in tourists looking to escape big city lights.
"It's one more attraction to advertise," Botti said. "Light pollution is one of those things people have to just live with. People come here to get away from that."
Botti helped campaign to get the dark sky designation. It took some time because the International Dark-Sky Association has strict standards. According to the association's website it takes between one and three years for a initial inquiry to become a formal designation.
It was worth it, Botti said. People visit specifically to stargaze, he said, and the designation increased the Sawtooth area's visibility, which in turn raised the profiles of Stanley and other Central Idaho towns.
"People have always come here to enjoy the natural scenery and the dark night sky is another amenity that enhances that aspect," Botti said.
The designation has helped boost the number of people who visit Stanley in the winter, too, Botti said. Stanley residents have shared stories about winter stargazers with Botti.
Stanley City Councilman Austin Clegg, who is director of employees and guest relations at Redfish Lake Lodge said how one man traveled to Stanley because he just wanted to walk under the stars with his dog by Stanley Lake.
"It's been a wonderful thing," Clegg said. "It helps improve the health of the community and the tourists."
Clegg was impressed by the support from the Stanley community during the dark sky application process. People understood the business benefits something like the reserve designation could bring. Before there was a dark sky reserve Stanley homeowners were switching to more efficient lights and putting covers on them to prevent light pollution.
Street lights in Stanley were converted to lessen light pollution. Gary Gadwa, a member of the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, said the city government and Salmon River Electric Cooperative "led the charge" and put covers on street lights. Gadwa said light pollution is mostly caused by light bulbs emitting light upwards. He said putting a cover on a light is an easy way to reduce a light footprint.
The Stanley Chamber of Commerce is trying to capitalize on the dark sky reserve, Clegg said. Chamber workers organize moonlit cruises on Stanley Lake. The chamber is also working with Visit Idaho to increase awareness of the reserve as a national attraction.
According to darksky.org, the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve is the only dark sky reserve in the U.S. It covers 1,416 square miles and includes portions of Custer, Blaine, Elmore and Boise counties, including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley.