Custer Telephone Cooperative employees made a few mock calls to Santa Claus last week. The large phone they used was put out as a Christmas display this year, but in the past it was part of a holiday parade entry. Krista Koeppen balances the giant receiver as Maurene Zeigler dials and Bekki Spencer and Heidi LaRoy provide back-up help.
Custer Telephone Cooperative employee Heidi LaRoy makes a call from one of the large phones set up outside the co-op’s front door last week. The phones were made by co-op General Manager JD Bennetts from foam and were originally used as part of a parade entry.
When JD Bennetts and Krista Koeppen were going through stored materials to build Custer Telephone Cooperative’s entry in this year’s Challis Parade of Lights, they came across two oversized phones.
The phones were from a parade four or five years ago, Koeppen remembered, when the theme was about calling Santa Claus with a wish list. Considering what the cooperative does, Koeppen said it seemed right to make an entry that featured two giant, corded phones that light up.
Since then the decorations were kept in storage.
“We decided to knock the dust off and bring them out,” Koeppen said of moving the big, colorful phones to the outside of the co-op’s building on lower Main.
Bennetts designed and built the foam phones himself, Koeppen said. Her contribution was attaching the lights which outline the phones at night and brighten up the co-op’s exterior.
Since putting the phones on display, Koeppen said they’ve received good comments from people walking in to the office. People think they’re cute, Koeppen said and perfect for the telephone cooperative.
Not wanting to risk forgetting the phones in a store room again, Koeppen said co-op employees might integrate them into next year’s parade entry. Or they might keep using them as storefront decorations, Koeppen said, since people seem to enjoy them.