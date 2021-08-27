Cold winds and rain kept some auto enthusiasts away from the Mackay Show and Shine car show, but 35 cars, motorcycles, pickups and a military halftrack still joined the tank at Tank Park for the Aug. 21 show.
Event organizer Mick Hoover said despite the “crummy weather,” the show exceeded his expectations. As he counted and discovered 32 autos parked in the grass, he realized that number was two more than were entered in the 2019 show.
“Not bad considering this is my second year,” Hoover, who planned and executed the car shows mostly by himself, said.
Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen, whose son Dirk and brother Gerald brought a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1923 Ford Roadster, respectively, said he appreciates the work Hoover puts in for the car show. The mayor said there were annual Mackay car shows until interest dried up several years ago. Because of Hoover, Olsen said there’s the potential the event could become a regular occurrence again.
Hoover, who brought four autos from his collection, said he would like to see that happen. He wanted to have auto owners both local and afar come out in 2020 for a show, but decided no one would want to risk travel and exposure to COVID-19 a year ago.
While there’s plenty of work needed to put on a car show, Hoover said it’s worth it when he finally gets to see the autos on display. Everything from modified sports cars to dusty “barn finds” showed up at this year’s show.
Standing next to the chocolate-brown 1977 Dodge Power Wagon he restored, Mackay resident Nick Tsakrios said smaller, come-as-you-are car shows are great because of the passion people bring to them. Because no one is actively trying to show off, Tsakrios said people bring their ideal version of what an auto should be, whether shiny or not. Between his restored and polished auto and fellow Mackay resident Paul Fullmer’s rusted, well-used 1960 Ford F-100 delivery pickup, Tsakrios said the small show can be a showcase for a wide pool of tastes and preferences.
Hoover was surprised by how far some people traveled to participate in the car show. Most entries were from southern Idaho, but former Mackay resident Larry Kent brought his 1960 Austin-Healey from Seattle.
Although he never intended to enter his British auto in the Mackay car show, or any show for that matter, Kent was glad he joined in the Mackay show. In town to attend his high school reunion, Kent spent Saturday morning talking with other auto enthusiasts about the vehicle he’s owned since he was 20. Even though Kent said “it was a wreck for a long time,” the restored, cherry-red import gleamed under gray clouds on Saturday.