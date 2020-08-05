Despite fewer participants and attendees at this year's Custer County Fair because of the coronavirus, volunteers pushed on and held the fair for "the people that wanted to be here," according to University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker.
Baker said the weeks leading up the fair, which are typically stressful, were more so because of the pandemic. "I got called a lot," she said, by concerned FFA and 4-H participants and their parents, all wondering if the fair would be canceled.
In order to put on the fair, Baker and sheep show judge Kim Berg said sacrifices had to be made. Baker said it was hard canceling the livestock sale buyer's barbecue, but it had to go for the sake of sanitation. Berg said in a weird way, she didn't mind the meal being canceled. The original point of a fair is for people to bring their animals to market, she said, not eat.
While COVID-19 has disrupted many parts of Idaho life, including county fairs that were canceled across the state, Berg said it was great to see little kids in Mackay show off the hard work they put into their projects.
"It teaches them perseverance, which we need a lot of right now," Berg said.
16-year-old Caleb Hampton, whose Hampshire-Suffolk mixes named Jim and Pam strutted away as champions of the sheep show, embodied Berg's belief. Hampton, who is sentinel for Mackay's FFA chapter and an Idaho 4-H vice president, has raised and sold sheep for 10 years. This year he said he wanted to use his experience to make sure anyone who wanted a sheep for the fair had one. Three lambs found 4-H participants to raise them because of Hampton. Repeat customers of Hampton's are Mike and Mati Winters, who have bought several lambs from him for their kids.
Kaytlyn and Micah, the Winter children who are FFA members, said the best way to describe the fair was "different." For weeks, they were concerned the fair would be canceled, Kaytlyn said, and all the work they put into raising animals would be for naught. But because they adapted to new rules and a new environment, Kaytlyn said, she, Micah and their friends were able to do their part to keep the fair going.
Jeremy Hampton, a former fair board member, an active 4-H leader and Caleb's father, said it is important kids get involved with youth groups and public events like the fair. 4-H kids are more likely to go to college and less likely to get involved with drugs, Hampton said, so it's encouraging to see kids who still want to participate.
However, Jeremy acknowledged fair participation was down this year. Baker confirmed that and said it was disappointing to see so few children bring animals. There was no intermediate fitting and showing demonstration during the sheep show, and only two participants in the show weren't teenagers.
When it came time for the youth open livestock show, only 6-year-old Kolten Johnson brought beef in the form of his sister's heifer, Alice.
Baker said the hardest part of the coronavirus pandemic has been seeing people lose interest in public events and groups. However, the pandemic is separating the people who aren't willing to show up and those who are, Baker said, which is encouraging in its own way.