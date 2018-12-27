An art exhibit inspired by Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve opens in Ketchum Monday, Dec. 31.
Carol Glenn, a ceramic artist, presents her new work, “Craters of the Moon Series,” at the Ochi Gallery at 119 Lewis St. An opening reception is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31. It’s part of the gallery’s “Inclined to Blur at the Edges” show, which brings together contemporary artists whose work demonstrates the relationship between material and handmade.
Glenn said her Craters series is a result of her desire to do something very different.
“The lava fields that you see as you travel through south-central Idaho inspired the name for this body of work,” Glenn said. “The glaze was a surprise and I knew that I wanted to cut into those vessels. After the firing, the combination felt familiar. Craters of the Moon — it is all around us.”
The Ochi Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.