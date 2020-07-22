Businesses across the country are asking for exact change due to a national coin shortage, but according to several Custer County business owners, customers have been nice enough to fill the hole.
According to Federal Reserve officials, the coronavirus pandemic caused a severe interruption in coin production and distribution. Physical distancing standards forced the U.S. Mint to slow production, and as the economic recession began, the officials said people began saving their coins instead of spending them.
Gas stations and convenience stores are common places to spend coins. Kimble Oil and Gas owners JL and Lisa Parker said they have come close to running out of coins a couple of times.
“We’re on a sort of coin ration right now,” JL said, referring to how he and his wife asked their workers to not give out a lot of coins if they can avoid it.
The Parkers avoided tapping out their coin supply thanks to action from their customers and staff. Lisa said when their workers heard about the coin shortage, they went through all their furniture and came to work with as many coins as they could find. Customers also got in the change-making spirit, the Parkers said, and brought in handfuls.
“People can be so nice,” Lisa said.
“We would have run out of coins if it weren’t for those people,” JL said.
Jean Weinstein, manager at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go in Mackay, said she experienced similar goodwill, but to higher degree. In the last few weeks her customers have brought in more than $500 in change to trade for bills.
“If you need coins, I got plenty,” Weinstein said, laughing.
The coin shortage isn’t the horrible situation it is often portrayed as, Weinstein said. Preferring to do business with cash and checks, Weinstein said she can’t help but feel the shortage is a ploy to force businesses to use credit and debit cards.
Many businesses are asking customers to pay with either exact change or with a card due to the shortage, and Weinstein said that isn’t fair for businesses which don’t want to pay the fee for processing card payments.
Customers who prefer to pay with cards aren’t anything new to Janet Forsgren, who owns the Lower Stanley Country Store and Motel with her husband, Ben. Forsgren said she sees a lot of tourists coming through her store, and they prefer to pay with cards.
Like Weinstein, Forsgren has more coins than she knows what to do with thanks to supportive customers. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Forsgren had purchased several bricks of various coins. Those coins and the $80 or so in coins that customers traded in, made Forsgren say “we’ll be OK, at least for now.”
Permanent businesses weren’t the only ones affected by the coin shortage. Roadside, cash-only operations like the Challis farmers’ market could potentially see fewer purchases if people aren’t willing to spend their coins.
Gretchen Roman, one of the organizers of the farmers’ market, said market workers haven’t seen any issues related to the coin shortage yet. If the shortage does negatively affect the market, Roman said it could take weeks to notice. In that case, Roman said she’s sure she has some loose change she can bring to the market.
“Everyone’s got some lying around somewhere,” she said.