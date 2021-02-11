After nearly 10 years as a North Custer Rural Fire Department firefighter, Challis resident Darin Maxwell looks back on his career with appreciation.
It took a little convincing to get him to join when he was 17 and a Challis High School student. Longtime volunteer firefighter Doug Hammond talked him into it and Maxwell is glad he did. Being around people who want to help their community inspired Maxwell as did the caring, family-like environment he found in the fire hall.
Wanting to do more for his community, Maxwell dove into firefighting. For about the last three years, he’s been the fire district’s training officer, putting him fourth in line in the chain of command when responding to incidents. The added responsibility makes a tough job tougher, but Maxwell said the perks of being a firefighter make up for it.
His volunteerism hasn’t gone unnoticed and he was just chosen firefighter of the year for the department.
“I honestly think it goes to everybody,” Maxwell said of the honor. “There’s a lot of people who make it work here.”
His grandmother, Carol Maxwell, can boast on his behalf though.
“He’s just marvelous,” she said. “He’s responsible and courteous. I wouldn’t trade him for all the gold in Fort Knox.”
Maxwell finds enjoyment in just about everything the firefighters do.
Every fall firefighters clean chimneys for senior citizens and disabled Challis residents. Maxwell said he gets a lot of enjoyment from seeing how happy that work makes people. Along with being a good opportunity to train firefighters on deploying ladders and maneuvering on roofs, Maxwell said cleaning chimneys helps remind them of why they all joined in the first place.
“It’s hard, but it’s a chance to help out the community,” Maxwell said. “It comes back to us in donations.”
Maxwell said his years as a firefighter haven’t been all fun. The hardest part is responding to fatalities. Because Challis is a small, tight-knit community, firefighters often know the victims. In those situations Maxwell said the only remedy is to “tell myself we did the best we could.”
Maxwell recalled a couple of large fires that he jokingly said made him wish he wasn’t a firefighter. A couple of years ago he was one of the volunteers who responded to a propane truck that exploded on Idaho Highway 75. The 16- hour day was grueling, he said.
Another incident fresh in Maxwell’s mind is the fire that destroyed Challis Lanes in November 2019. The fire itself wasn’t so much the issue as were the freezing temperatures, Maxwell remembered. After spraying hundreds of gallons of water “everything was icing over,” Maxwell said, from his gear to the fire hose.
Despite the difficulties, Maxwell would happily tell people to sign on with the fire department. He cautions people to be informed first. People can be a little gung-ho about becoming a firefighter, and Maxwell said it can be easy to burn out. But if given a push in the right direction, Maxwell said people learn to help their community through the fire department and enjoy volunteering.
“I like being right in the middle of it all,” Maxwell said.