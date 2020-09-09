It will be a quiet 70th anniversary celebration for former Challis residents Francis "Speed" and Donna Mae (Crawford) Doffing because of COVID-19.
Their family has opted to avoid risks associated with the virus and aren't traveling to Arkansas to see them this month. It's OK, Donna said. She'd rather that everyone stay healthy.
Sept. 14 marks their platinum anniversary. They eloped to Elko, Nevada, for their Sept. 14, 1950, nuptials. That option wasn't Donna's dad's preferred option, but in the end it all worked out.
Donna and Speed both grew up in Challis, and while they knew each other basically throughout childhood, "he was too old for me," Donna said. Speed is five years her senior. They're now 92 and 87. The age gap seemed to shrink a bit, she said, when she was a high school sophomore. Donna and Glenis (Wilson) Chivers went to a dance at the old Dodge Hall, behind the movie theater. Speed asked her to dance that night and later in the evening asked if he could give the girls a lift home. That was the spark that led to them "going steady," she said.
They dated for the next couple of years, and when she was a high school senior, they decided to elope. So, it was off to Elko for the wedding.
Donna's dad had wanted his daughter to attend college and marriage stopped that plan, she said. But, her father and her husband became best friends during the years, so apparently Dad didn't hold a grudge.
The newlyweds lived in Patterson which meant Donna couldn't easily get into Challis every day for school. Instead she finished high school via a correspondence course from Moscow. She had to take her exams in the principal's office at Challis High School. She said she loved getting back to the school to see the classmates she'd known her entire life.
The Crawford family lived in Clayton when Donna was born and moved to Challis when she was a toddler. Her parents later owned the old Crawford Hotel on Main Street. Her dad worked for the Forest Service for many years and had a handful of other jobs, too.
Speed was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Army Division. That experience led to him working as a smokejumper, based in McCall, for five years. In the winter when he wasn't fighting wildfires, he worked at the Clayton Silver Mine and the Ima Mine in Patterson.
The Doffings moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the 1950s and Speed began a 25-year career with the Clark County Fire Department. He retired in 1978 as battalion chief. He also built three homes that they lived in and sold in Las Vegas.
The Doffings enjoyed traveling and visited all 48 states in the continental U.S. and every Canadian province. They love the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, camping fishing and boating. They passed the love of the outdoors to their children, all three of whom learned to shoot, hunt and fish. Donna says the children didn't even like beef when they were growing up because they were so used to venison.
"It seemed like we lived off the land when our kids were growing up," Donna said.
After Speed retired in 1978, they bought an Airstream trailer and parked it in Challis every summer. They cruised around in the Airstream for 13 years, Donna said.
In 1993 the Doffings moved to Jackson, Mississippi, to help raise their two granddaughters who were 6 and 11 at the time. The girls were the children of the Doffings' son, Craig, who died from cancer that year. The bond with the two girls stayed strong and today the Doffings live in Benton, Arkansas, near one of those granddaughters -- Kristin -- and they help care for her two young sons. Both granddaughters are medical doctors. Kristen is a surgeon in Benton and Kimberly is a pulmonary specialist in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Doffings also have two daughters, Cherri Cassari and Julie, who both live in Las Vegas, Nevada; a grandson and three great-grandsons.
"I could talk about my grandchildren all day," Donna said. "We're very proud of them and our children."
Speed and Donna shared a couple of simple things they believe kept their marriage strong for 70 years.
"I tell her I love her 30 or 40 times a day," Speed said.
Donna said it's important to always have a lot of respect for one another in a marriage and to "have fun."
The Doffings said they miss getting back to Challis every summer and they really miss the mountains.
"We don't have mountains in the south," Donna said.