About 70 people celebrated the establishment of a Lutheran church in Challis at an Aug. 20 event.
Five Lutheran pastors traveled to the city to share in the event, including the pastor of the “grandmother church” of the new Christ Our Savior Lutheran. The Rev. Vern Sandersfeld of Grace Lutheran in Hamilton, Montana, delivered readings during the worship service. Grace Lutheran members provided the outreach that led to the establishment of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Salmon. In turn, Shepherd of the Valley members dedicated time, effort, money and their pastor to help establish Christ Our Savior.
Christ Our Savior joins the Montana District of the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod. Montana District President the Rev. Terry Forke of Billings also visited Challis for the event and spoke during the service as the new congregation was received into membership of the synod. Forke shared some of the basic principles of the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod.
Other pastors who traveled to Challis to join the 65 or so people at the service were the Revs. Keith Reeder of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Emmett; Russ Fitch of Messiah Lutheran in Missoula, Montana; and Andrew Eckert of Our Savior Lutheran in Stevensville, Montana. A couple dozen Shepherd of the Valley members journeyed from Salmon to Challis for the celebration.
Ten Challis-area residents were welcomed as the inaugural members of Christ Our Savior; Joe and BreeAnn Petrie and their three children; Les and Becky Webb; Marilyn Brower, Jeanie Mullins and Shelley Ridenour.
The Rev. Mike Musegades of Salmon will serve as a dual-congregation pastor with responsibilities for the new Challis church and continue in his role at the Salmon church.
Christ Our Savior worship services are held at 2 p.m. Sundays at the Challis senior center. Fellowship, an adult Bible study and Sunday school for children follow the weekly service. The church welcomes anyone to any service. People may contact Musegades with questions about the church, by email at h46pilot@sbcglobal.net or by phone at 208-756-4429 or 208-451-6239.
