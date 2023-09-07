lutheran pastors 8.31
Lutheran pastors from Montana and Idaho traveled to Challis to participate in the Aug. 20 membership service at the newly established Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Participating in the service were the Revs. Vern Sandersfeld of Grace Lutheran in Hamilton, Montana; Keith Reeder of Our Redeemer Lutheran in Emmett; Russ Fitch of Messiah Lutheran in Missoula, Montana; Mike Musegades, of Christ Our Savior in Challis and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Salmon; Andrew Eckert of Our Savior Lutheran in Stevensville, Montana; and Terry Forke, president of the Montana District Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

About 70 people celebrated the establishment of a Lutheran church in Challis at an Aug. 20 event.

Five Lutheran pastors traveled to the city to share in the event, including the pastor of the “grandmother church” of the new Christ Our Savior Lutheran. The Rev. Vern Sandersfeld of Grace Lutheran in Hamilton, Montana, delivered readings during the worship service. Grace Lutheran members provided the outreach that led to the establishment of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Salmon. In turn, Shepherd of the Valley members dedicated time, effort, money and their pastor to help establish Christ Our Savior.


