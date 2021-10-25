Before Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen and his wife Shirley refurbished the town's Christmas decorations, the items were covered in garland and looked worn out. The Olsens spent their summer removing the garlands, repainting the frames and stringing new LED lights on the decorations.
Before Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen and his wife Shirley refurbished the town's Christmas decorations, the items were covered in garland and looked worn out. The Olsens spent their summer removing the garlands, repainting the frames and stringing new LED lights on the decorations.
Small-town mayors take on all sorts of responsibilities their colleagues in larger cities may never have to think about.
Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen tackled one of those this past summer. He enlisted the help of his wife, Shirley, to refurbish the town’s holiday lamppost decorations.
Where there was once “old and dusty garland,” Mayor Olsen said there is now several feet of LED lights attached to each of the steel-frame decorations.
The Olsens spent the summer stripping the garland off the decorations, cleaning up the metal frames and attaching the lights. The Christmas tree-shaped decorations took longer to revamp than the other shapes, Olsen said. Those 8-foot tall decorations can hold more than $100 worth of LED lights, he said.
The project cost about $800, according to Olsen. Half of that came from the city, which in the past has budgeted $400 to purchase at least one new decoration every year. The rest came from the Mackay Lions Club. That donation was coordinated by City Councilman Dean Wall, Olsen said. Wall is the club’s president.
Mackay residents last year told the mayor the dingy decorations needed to be replaced. But the $9,000 price tag to replace all the Christmas decorations was out of reach, he said.
“No way the city’s budget could stand that,” Olsen said.
Instead, the Olsens volunteered in January to clean up the trees, candy canes, candles and poinsettias that adorn Mackay streets each winter. One of the tree frames had to be welded, but other than that Olsen said the work mostly consisted of attaching the lights.
“We think we used 1,250 zip ties,” Olsen said.
The new decorations will be easy to maintain, Olsen said. Only the lights will ever need to be replaced.
The mayor is anxious to see the lights once they go up next month.