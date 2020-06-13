The Experimental Breeder Reactor which typically welcomes visitors from around the world each summer won’t open its doors this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors can experience the world’s first nuclear power plant through two different technologies: TravelStorys and online tours.
TravelStorys is a free app for cellphones. It has more than 135 audio tours spanning the United States. The Idaho National Laboratory EBR-I tour launched June 1. Once the app and EBR-I tour are downloaded on your phone, you can drive U.S. Highway 20 between Arco and Idaho Falls and listen to professional narration. You’ll learn about the history of the area and the mission of the lab. The stops are triggered by GPS locations and the tour is optimized for 70 mph.
“Every place has a story to tell. Our job is to deliver the story to the visitor as they experience the site, so that they understand, appreciate and engage with these places in a new way,” said Christie Koriakin, production director at TravelStorysGPS.
People can also take the tour without leaving home by either downloading the app and clicking through it on a smartphone or by going to inl.gov/museum. In addition to the driving tour, virtual tours of EBR-I are available. Another option is to sign up for an online tour. Museum staff members will give online tours of EBR-I using 360-degree photos. The public can explore the photos online at inl.gov/museum. To sign up for a virtual tour, email tours@inl.gov.
The reactor was completed in 1951 and became the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity in December 1951. EBR-I was operated until late 1963 and decommissioned in 1964. It was dedicated as a Registered National Historic Landmark in 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.
INL is a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.