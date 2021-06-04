Custer County emergency responders had a lot to deal with last summer, more so than usual, because the COVID-19 pandemic brought an influx of visitors, many of whom had little outdoor experience. But this year they say they are better prepared.
“We’ve taken steps to increase mobility and communication,” Sheriff’s Deputy Shade Rosenkrance, who coordinates search and rescue operations for the county, said.
Last October Rosenkrance told the Messenger the volume of summer rescue calls from people recreating outdoors was higher than usual, tied to more people heading outside because of various coronavirus restrictions last year.
To be better prepared for more inexperienced outdoorsmen and women, Rosenkrance said he and other emergency responders have taken steps to increase coordination with each other. He and Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa plan to use radios and other methods of communication to stay in more regular contact. Because they both have a small number of regular volunteers for search and rescue operations, Gadwa and Rosenkrance said working with other responders will be key this summer.
Fewer virus restrictions are in place throughout the country this summer, but Rosenkrance said that probably won’t reduce the number of people visiting Custer’s natural areas.
The deputy’s boss, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, said it’s impossible to predict how busy this summer will be. Every summer is busy, according to the sheriff, as tourists visit the county and state. Unsure if the increased amount of visitors to Custer affected law enforcement very much last summer, Lumpkin said he and his deputies are as ready as they always are.
Offering a perspective from his post in Mackay, Rosenkrance said there was a slight increase in traffic congestion due to more people going through or camping near Mackay. The deputy said the number of calls he responded to went up as well, but like Lumpkin he said that happens most summers.
Commander Gadwa foresees the trend of increased visitation continuing upward. Wishing he could be more optimistic, Gadwa said he thinks more people than last summer will want to recreate outdoors in Central Idaho without learning how to do it safely first.
Gadwa already sees a busy summer ahead of him in Stanley and the Sawtooth Forest. Hotels and campgrounds are already full, and Gadwa is hopeful the people filling them have educated themselves on safe, responsible ways to have fun outdoors.