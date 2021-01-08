Chad and Lisa Banks of Challis want their six children to be active and busy and have found many ways to encourage their children in such endeavors.
One of their most successful ventures grew out of Lisa’s love of running, with little effort by mom and dad. Running was mandatory for Lisa when she was growing up. Her dad insisted on it. She says she hated running then. As soon as she could stop as a young adult, she did. But it didn’t take long for her to be lured back into the activity and in her 20s she discovered she enjoyed running.
For the last 15 years, running has been part of daily life for Lisa. On average, she logs about 5 miles a day. She competes in races as often as possible, mostly running half marathons.
She ran a 5K race “right after I had Parker. It was not pretty, but I did it,” she said. Parker, their oldest child, is now in eighth grade.
Lisa ran her first half marathon when she was pregnant with son McKay, who’s now 7 and in second grade.
Lisa finds running “empowering” and says it’s so easy to track your progress and improvement.
Chad runs as well, but says his wife is the rock star runner in their household. He joins Lisa and their children in various half marathons, but says he doesn’t run every day.
When Parker got old enough to begin running, Lisa asked him to join her in her daily outings. He initially said no.
“But then he went and joined the cross country team,” Lisa said.
Parker’s foray into cross country was soon followed by his brother, Parley, a sixth-grader, and sister Julia, a fourth-grader. Last fall McKay got in on the action, too.
McKay ran in the community race that followed the Challis High School cross country meet last fall, along with his parents. He beat his dad by 10 seconds, a big source of pride and ribbing in their house. He competed in the final high school meet of the season, running Number Hill in Arco, finishing with a time of 12:26.15.
Parley met his season goal in that same race in Arco, breaking 11 minutes, with a time 10:54:09.
Cross country is a club sport in Challis, which means younger kids can compete on the school team. That option opened the door for the Banks children to join the team. In many smaller towns in Idaho, cross country coaches allow younger students on their teams to encourage them to run and develop a lifelong habit, Lisa said. Challis coach Peggy Redick is one of those coaches. She welcomes kids of nearly any age to the team.
“We love Peggy Redick,” Lisa said. “She’s a great coach. I think she’s why my kids continue to go back.”
The Banks children are home-schooled. But they participate in some school activities, when allowed by the district. The coronavirus has altered some of those options this year. Parker and Julia both participate in art, choir and band programs at Challis schools.
The Bankses don’t focus only on running in the world of sports.
“We are a wrestling family, too,” Lisa said. Parley, McKay and Julia are all wrestling for Challis teams this winter and Lisa coaches the girls’ team. Parley has wrestled for five years and Julia began wrestling three years ago.
As a family, they log time on hiking trails, go swimming, ride bicycles and take skateboards and scooters to the skate park, all methods of staying busy and active.
The two youngest Banks children, 5-year-old twins Eliza and Ella, shake their heads and say no when asked if they plan to join their siblings and parents on running ventures. But, their oldest brother said the same thing and today he averages 2 miles of running every day.