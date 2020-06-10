A heavy rain and the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t keep people from participating in the first Challis Farmers’ Market of the summer.
“It’s something I’m passionate about,” said Lisa D’Orazio on growing and sharing produce. This was the first time D’Orazio participated as a vendor, bring heirloom tomato, pea and beet plants.
D’Orazio said the new COVID-19 guidelines for the market didn’t phase her. Guidelines include asking shoppers and vendors to maintain physical distancing, wipe down things they touch and wear masks. Shoppers are also asked to not linger at booths and to keep moving as they browse to avoid piling up into groups.
Bill Robinson, who was visiting from Minnesota and helped at his family’s booth, said he was surprised anyone showed up given the circumstances. As he looked over a table of handcrafted goods, Robinson said he was happy to see people being responsible at the market and wearing masks as they perused vegetable plants, homemade crafts and sweets.
Jim Connor, who has been a vendor since the first farmers’ market in Challis, acknowledged the new COVID-19 rules might be a reason not many people showed up last Saturday. As people trickled in after the market opened at 10 a.m., Connor pointed out the slow start could be for several reasons.
“Might just be the rain,” Connor said with a shrug.
A week before the market opened, organizers Jan Holmgren and Gretchen Roman supervised the erection of tents that provide cover for the market. They both said at the time they don’t know how people will react to the new guidelines this summer, but they were optimistic.
“I think people will understand,” Roman said. “We’re trying to protect the vendors and customers.”
“I think we’d all like it to be the way it was, but right now it’s OK,” Holmgren said. “We’re taking this one market at a time.”