Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin pulled up to Sarah Baker, University of Idaho Extension educator and organizer for the Start Your Day With Agriculture breakfast, last Friday hoping for a breakfast burrito.
All Baker had for him were apples, a handful of string cheese and a couple bags of beef jerky.
“We sold out fast,” Baker said apologetically.
Lumpkin laughed it off, took the snacks and congratulated Baker and her volunteers on their success.
“Considering everything that’s going on, we did pretty good,” Baker said.
Baker, along with Challis High School FFA members, served 200 beef sausage burritos, fruit and other food. She said the meal is part of Ag Week, a larger event designed to inform people on the current state of agriculture. The point of the breakfast, according to Baker, is to remind people where their food comes from.
“Everything we serve represents a different product of agriculture,” Baker said, pointing to an apple that came from an orchard and cheese that came from a dairy farm. “We’re trying to teach people while we serve them.”
Baker said in the past the meal would have come with a small bottle of milk, but recent shortages caused by panicked responses to the novel coronavirus made that impossible this year. This year’s breakfast items were donated from several sources, Baker said. Lambs Market in Challis donated the cheese sticks and apples, Custer Telephone Cooperative pitched in money for supplies and the main sponsor, the Beef Council, supplied the protein.
“Those are the three I especially want to thank,” Baker said.
Initially concerned the event would be canceled, people in Challis called ahead to make sure there would be food if they showed up.
“I think this is something people look forward to,” Baker said.
Not afraid of being overly cautious, people got in their cars and arrived early. Baker said even though they didn’t start serving till 7:30 a.m., they already had a line by 7:15 a.m.
As Baker left Sheriff Lumpkin to break the bad news to other people who showed up too late, he conceded he’ll have to arrive earlier next year.