When dealing with burning hay bales, North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey said the hard part comes after the flames go out.
“Even when it’s wet, hay will smolder and the fire could tunnel deeper into the bale,” he explained. “You have to break up the bales and make sure everything gets put out.”
Firefighters responded to the hay fire at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 12. Someone was putting hay through a baler on Challis Creek Road, and according to Garey some of the hay found its way into the bearings of the machine.
“As it continued to operate, it heated up the hay,” Garey said.
The operator realized what was happening after a bale started burning, Garey said. He reversed the machine and removed the hay before the fire got too big, Garey said, after which he reported the fire.
While the fire was small and relatively easy to put out, Garey said his volunteers spent about an hour afterwards breaking up hay bales. He admitted it’s not the most fun job, especially in the winter, but it’s preferable to the alternative.
“We do it so we don’t get called back for a re-ignite,” Garey said, “and we didn’t get a callback.”