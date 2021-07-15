As the trademark-protected ATV capital of both Idaho and the West, Mackay is often buzzing with the sound of loud engines.
Independence Day weekend was no exception. But these roars came from engines of 2-wheeled machines, not 4-wheelers.
The Mackay Motorcycle Rodeo rolled into town for a couple of days as bikers filled motels, RV parks and campgrounds and participated in their wacky contests at the rodeo grounds. The rest of the community swelled with visitors and people who returned home for the holiday to enjoy a traditional small-town Independence Day festival.
The big day this year was actually Saturday, July 3. But a casual observer wouldn't have known it wasn't July 4 as people celebrated the holiday.
Main Street and several side streets were lined with spectators who watched the cyclists weave their way around town for a parade. Handfuls of candy were tossed from passengers on the backs of bikes, snapped up quickly and stuffed into plastic bags. Yard sales were abundant and business doors opened wide to welcome customers.
After the parade ended, people headed either to the rodeo grounds for the main motorcycle event or to Kids' Park for lunch, games, and the other main event -- a fish pond.
Rainbow trout that averaged 6 to 8 inches in length were dumped into a makeshift pond in the park and children had the opportunity to hop in and try to catch one of the slippery creatures.
The fish pond has been a regular event in Mackay since the early 1990s, Mackay resident and EMT Zane Vaden said. Volunteers erected a wood frame, dropped in a pond liner, used a fire hose to fill it with water and waited for the kids to line up. Rules were laid out -- including that no one was supposed to take a live fish and dump it into a stream or river or the reservoir, and the screaming commenced.
The youngest children, no older than 3, were first up, but they didn't swim with the fishes. Rather, rubber duckies were tossed into the pond for the tykes to grab. They received plastic containers of guppies they could take home instead of a big trout.
As soon as the tiny kids finished their hunt, volunteers used nets to hoist the trout out of the big holding tank. The nets were emptied into the pond, the "go" sound given and kids hopped in to begin the chase. The older the kids, the less it was about catching a fish, but became a dunking and splashing contest instead.
This year's shipment of fish came from the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The school donated the fish, Vaden said. Fish have come from plenty of places in the last three decades, Vaden said, including Pocatello and sometimes the Mackay Fish Hatchery which one year bailed the fish pond volunteers out when Vaden woke up on the morning of the party and found a tank of dead fish. Before the next summer Vaden devised a hose system that sprays water around the tank, keeps the water and air flowing and ensures the water level doesn't drop so the fish don't die.
"I don't want that to ever happen again," he said of the fateful year of dead fish.
On the other side of Kids' Park, volunteers served about 500 hot dogs, along with chips and watermelon in a by-donation lunch. Diners could purchase cookies and drinks, too, with all the proceeds given to Mackay Elementary School.
Kids could burn up plenty of excess energy in the traditional park games -- three-legged races, sack races, wheelbarrow races -- before the fish pond opened. Teenagers toted boxes of suckers at the finish line for every participant to grab one at the end of a race.
The park's permanent play structures -- swings, a merry-go-round, giant tires for climbing, a slide -- were full all afternoon too as children celebrated "old-fashioned fun," according to Robin Mangan of Lost Rivers Medical Center. She and community health workers from Lost Rivers offered free blood pressure checks in their booth. They gave away red, white and blue fans, hand sanitizer, candy, pens, and sticky notes and raffled off yard games.