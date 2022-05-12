Alex Pearson, left, talks with Forest Service employee Erin Pierson, right, while Cody Kidd and Forest Service employee Terry Warner, center, talk at the Arbor Day tree giveaway in Challis. Pearson said he’s picked up eight free seedlings in years past through the tree program.
Rebecca Varney and her daughters Ruby, 5, and Reann, 9, chat with Forest Service employee Erin Pierson at the April 29 Arbor Day tree giveaway in Challis. The younger Varneys got to choose Smokey Bear swag while their mom got two seedlings.
The threat of rain and plenty of clouds kept some people inside their vehicles as they pulled into the parking lot at the Forest Service office in Challis to get their free seedlings on the 150th celebration of Arbor Day.
About 300 seedlings were given away in the annual event that celebrates the first Arbor Day held in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. Three years later Arbor Day was named a legal state holiday in Nebraska and April 29 was selected as its permanent observance date. More states began adopting the holiday and now it’s recognized across the globe every April.
The Salmon-Challis Forest gives away evergreen seedlings every April 29 to encourage people in Custer and Lemhi counties to plant more trees. This year Douglas fir and ponderosa pines were in the goody bags filled by Forest Service employees Terry Warner and Erin Pierson. The seedlings were purchased from Lucky Peak Nursery near Boise, Pierson said. People seem to prefer the two varieties distributed this year, she said, so that’s what was ordered.
Most of the people stopping by Friday have picked up free seedlings before, Warner said. Challis resident Alex Pearson said he’s got eight seedlings through the program that he’s planted at his home.
Pierson had a box of Smokey Bear swag for kids who came with their parents. Children could choose from fire hats to pencils to yo-yos.