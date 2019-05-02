POCATELLO — An Idaho State University student, who spent part of her childhood in Challis, has been named Miss Idaho Teen America.
Kylie Martin, a freshman at ISU, was crowned on April 18.
“It’s awesome to be an ambassador for Idaho,” Martin said. “It’s truly an incredible experience.”
The 18-year-old was born in Blackfoot and raised primarily in Challis. She graduated from Elko High School in Elko, Nevada, last year, and returned to Idaho to pursue a degree in nursing.
While serving as Miss Idaho Teen America, she hopes to promote her platform of post-traumatic stress disorder awareness. People often associate post-traumatic stress disorder with soldiers, but Martin says it affects many others, including first responders and victims of crimes. She personally has dealt with the effects of PTSD from a tragic accident that occurred in 2016.
Martin said her friend Han Lee, a foreign exchange student she met in Challis, drowned while they were attending a summer camp in Canada. They were playing volleyball with other friends when Lee slipped and fell into the rough water while trying to retrieve the ball. It has been a difficult experience to go through, Martin said, but she’s trying to grow from it.
Martin hopes to bring more awareness to PTSD issues while serving as Miss Idaho Teen America. She also wants to help other girls interested in pursuing a title realize it’s possible to achieve their dreams. She says it takes hard work, but it leads to incredible experiences.
“I really enjoy meeting new people (and making) new friends,” Martin said, adding that the competitors don’t just care about winning, they care about each other. “It’s incredible how they build you up before you go on stage.”
Martin will go on to compete in the Miss Teen America pageant in San Antonio, Texas, in July.
“I’m so excited. I get to meet the ambassadors for every state,” she said. She’s looking forward to learning more about the other young women and what they’re doing for their country.
Anyone who is interested in supporting Martin at the national competition or who would like to request her appearance at an event can contact her at missidteenamerica@gmail.com.