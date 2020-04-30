Before Forest Service employee David Morris had a chance to set up his booth to give away ponderosa pine seedlings on Arbor Day, he already had customers waiting.
“There were already like five cars here before me,” Morris said.
Morris arrived at 10 a.m. outside the Challis Forest Service office and said within the first hour he moved about 40 seedlings. He was worried he might have to cut folks off in Challis so he would still have some tiny trees for his stop in Mackay.
Morris said the Forest Service has been giving away trees on Arbor Day for years. Founded almost 150 years ago, Arbor Day is a celebration of the natural world and encourages people to plant a tree on the last Friday of April.
Morris gave away two seedlings per person, but because some people were afraid to leave their homes due to the coronavirus, he gave extra seedlings to people picking them up for friends and family. As long as they get planted, Morris said he was happy to give them away.
Morris said the COVID-19 pandemic had an unusual effect on this year’s giveaway. While fewer people showed up in person, those who did seemed extra-friendly, he said. Perhaps because people have been stuck inside their homes with little connection to the outside world they will take any opportunity they can to interact with other people, he said.
Challis resident Ryan Millick joked that one of the reasons he came to pick up a couple of seedlings this year was because he was looking for an excuse to get out of his house. A repeat customer, Millick said he’s been planting trees he got from the Forest Service for years. He was able to list off the different varieties of trees Forest Service workers have offered in the past.