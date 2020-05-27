North Custer Rural Fire Chief Launna Gunderson has spent more than four decades fighting fires, and now it's time to give that up and move to the next part of her life.
"There's going to be a lot of fishing, camping and twirling bowls," Gunderson said about her retirement plans.
Gunderson began her career in 1979 in Stanley. A Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District volunteer asked if she was interested in joining the crew. Working maintenance at the time, Gunderson said she never gave much thought to fighting fires.
That changed after her first fire call that year, which is when she knew it was something she could do for the rest of her life. She was a member of the Sawooth Valley Rural Fire District until 1997, when she joined the North Custer Rural Fire District. In 2006, Gunderson became North Custer fire chief, a position she retained to her retirement.
"Man, has it been that long?" Gunderson asked herself.
Gunderson has seen some fierce fires in her time. The one that stuck out the most was the 2016 fire that burned the Bureau of Land Management's Challis office to the ground.
The fire started in the middle of the night and by the time she arrived on the scene, she knew there was no saving it. The fire was so big and all-consuming, she and firefighters spent the night on the scene, battling it and inspecting the wreckage afterward.
That same year, Gunderson said a tanker full of flammable liquids was in an accident on U.S. Highway 93, causing a fire that took several hours to put out.
"After that, I prayed I would never have to deal with a tanker fire again," Gunderson said.
Despite the difficult work, Gunderson looks back on her time as fire chief with fondness. When it comes to fighting fires, people need to focus on the good times they had with their friends or when they helped save someone. Focusing on the opposite does no one any good, she said.
According to volunteer firefighter Paul Nigg, that's a lesson Gunderson instilled in all firefighters.
"She's always there to bring us up," Nigg said. Nigg was named the 2019 firefighter of the year in the North Custer district. He partially credits his achievement to learning from Gunderson.
"She's always behind me, 100 percent," Nigg said.
Nigg recalled when he joined the fire crew six years ago, the hand-me-down firefighting gear he was given didn't fit. Ill-fitting fire protection gear is a safety concern, and Nigg said the fire district didn't have anything that fit his frame.
In stepped Gunderson, who Nigg said bought him new gear that fit. This was endemic of her as fire chief, he said. She consistently went beyond what was expected. Nigg believes Gunderson's most important contribution was training. Throughout her 14 years as chief, Gunderson made consistent and modern training a priority. Doug Hammond, who has been a volunteer firefighter in Challis for 40 years and is a past fire chief, said that was one of the things he appreciated about Gunderson.
Hammond said he didn't always agree with the choices Gunderson made, but he still respected the amount of experience she brought to the fire district. She could be stubborn sometimes, but Hammond said he knew she always meant well.
"She did good things for the department," Hammond said.
One last thing Gunderson wants to do before she heads out in her camper is make sure future Challis firefighters have a headquarters they can be proud of. After years of applying for grants and counting pennies, Gunderson got her wish and ground was broken on a new fire hall late last month.
Looking over the leveled ground on Blue Mountain Road where the new fire hall is being constructed, Gunderson said the project is the best way to end her career. She said it wouldn't have been possible without community support. Businesses donated their services, city and county governments pitched in materials and work and Challis residents threw in whatever they could, according to Gunderson.
As she gets ready to hand the reins to Deputy Chief Larry Garey next month, Gunderson said she is happy in the knowledge the fire crew will be better trained, better equipped and better housed than when she joined it.