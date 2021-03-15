As 50 or so Challis kids, mostly girls from kindergarten to eighth grade, launched balls around the high school gym during a youth volleyball camp, coach Debbie Sheppeard said developing skills isn’t necessarily the point.
“The point is to have fun,” she said as she overlooked a group of kindergartners and first-graders as they went through defensive drills. “We just want to introduce them to the sport and get them active.”
Sheppeard said that has been the plan for the 19 camps she’s led for youths. While covering the basics of volleyball, such as how to spike and set, are important, Sheppeard said teaching teamwork and respect takes precedence. These life skills will carry over beyond the sport and prove valuable.
Brandi Bennetts, mother of campers Josie and Sabina, agreed with the coach. As she watched from behind her camera, Bennetts said sports can teach many things to young people. Beyond giving them an activity to burn energy, Bennetts said sports provides a chance to improve focus. More importantly, it teaches them to take directions, which Bennetts said is vital.
Ali Rembelski, who with the rest of the Lady Vikings volleyball team volunteered to coach the energetic Challis youth, said she’s participated in the camp since she was in kindergarten. The high schooler said it’s an interesting change, going from participant to coach, but a welcome one.
“It cool,” Rembelski said as she tossed a ball with a camper. “It’s fun helping little kids.”
Rembelski’s teammate, Sadie Taylor, said she was having a similar good time teaching the young players the ropes. Taylor said she attended her first time in eighth grade, but in hindsight, she wishes she had started sooner. Doing the camp before getting into high school gave her a feel for what to expect, she said, but it still would have been nice to get a few more years of volleyball fun before joining the Challis team.
Coach Sheppeard said a big part of the camp is having volleyball players help out. While they’re learning valuable leadership skills, Sheppeard said they’re also raising money for their own camp this summer.