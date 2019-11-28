The Holiday Open House kicked off the Christmas shopping season in Challis, with vendors selling handmade items to shoppers who filled the Legion Hall.
Brad and Dede Smith came in from May, and like the other vendors there they brought an assortment of products and services.
“Since we live out in May this event gives us a chance to let people nearby know we’re out there,” Dede Smith said.
The Smiths own OutWest Wellness PEMF Therapy. PEMF stands for pulsed electromagnetic frequency and is a drug-free way to reduce inflammation and speed injury recovery time.
The Smiths place an electromagnetic coal on a part of the body, turn the machine on and magnetic waves massage the area. Dede said they got involved in the therapy business after she had surgery on her back to deal with a herniated disk. She said her experience changed how she saw healing and wanted to do the same for others.
The Smiths also sold essential oils and scents. Brad Smith said their products are all-natural with no added chemicals.
Across from the Smith’s booth was Clark Crafts owned by Clinton and Leona Clark. Clinton makes knives, decorations and other pieces from reclaimed material he finds. A disk with a mountain cut into it used to be a rusted wheel before the Clarks found it.
“Whatever I find, I work on,” Clinton said.
Alongside the open house was a fundraiser to help Shirley Snyder pay for ovarian cancer treatment. Jenni Farr said all proceeds from food sold at the event go toward travel expenses Snyder will rack up traveling to Houston for treatment.
“There’s been a lot of donations and we’re really grateful,” said Farr.