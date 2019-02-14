25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1994
n Closing the Challis landfill and hauling trash to Lemhi County is looking better and better to the Custer County Commissioners.
The commissioners presented figures at their February 14 meeting that estimate it would be $35,000 to $40,000 cheaper to haul trash to Lemhi County’s new landfill than to keep the Challis landfill open under new, more strict regulations.
n Memorial services for Robert (Bobby) S. Campbell brought together many friends and family at the Legion Hall on Saturday. Leading the congregation in the Lord’s Prayer was great niece Misha Millick. Nephew Rick Pearce and niece Tina Foster sang two of Bobby’s favorite songs. A longtime and good friend, Dick Settles, related stories. Brother-in-law Jim Ennis quoted a poem that really reflected Bobby’s life in Custer County. Closing prayer was offered by Tina Foster. The military service was a special tribute to a man who had served his country.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1969
n Funeral services for Mrs. Esther Cutler, 69, Fort Hall, mother of Mike Cutler, Challis, were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8. A vocal solo, “The Old Rugged Cross,” was sung by her granddaughter, Mrs. Ellen Hansen. Mrs. Cutler died Monday, February 3, at her home in Fort Hall after a short illness. She was born July 20, 1899, at Humboldt, Iowa, the daughter of Lavina Desonia and Soloman Wilbert Webber. She married Andrew Cutler in February of 1920 at Waterloo, Iowa, and the couple moved to Idaho in the spring of 1923.
n Dear Editor:
Saturday afternoon, February 7th, 26 enthusiastic Viking basketball fans boarded a chartered bus to Ashton, Idaho, to attend the games between Challis and North Fremont.
Recently we’ve heard and read so much about the “generation gap.” We thought it might be refreshing to inform the people that it just isn’t always so. Ages ranged from nine to sixty and everyone had a marvelous time. These kids are more than willing to be friends with the older generations. All they need is a chance and we can surely give them this.
Whether or not the support our ball teams received Saturday contributed to the fact that Challis won two of the three games they played is debatable, but it’s our opinion that it didn’t do a bit of harm.
Aileen Ebberts
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1944
n Funeral services were held Monday at Arco for Mrs. Mattie Dee Martin, 97, one of Idaho’s oldest pioneer women, who died last Wednesday night at Hailey, says an Associated Press dispatch from Arco.
Mrs. Martin was widely publicized as the nation’s oldest living postmistress until her retirement two years ago. For 45 years she had handled the mail at the tiny community of Martin, west of the craters of the moon near Arco. The post office carried the name of the Martins who homesteaded there 72 years ago. Her husband, Samuel Martin, who died in 1898, was one of the discoverers of the Horn Silver mine, which in early eastern Idaho history started the boom town of Era, now a ghost mining community. A son, Era Martin, survives. She was born July 5, 1846, at Milan, Ind. and moved to Martin 72 years ago from Oregon.
n Round Valley Grange met Thursday evening February 17th with a large attendance of patrons on hand. The 3rd and 4th degree work was given to the class in waiting.
The Grange went on record to help get some needed road oiling done near Challis. The officers gave an interesting program. The usual social hour with buffet lunch was then enjoyed.
All interested in our work are invited to become members, and visiting patrons are welcome. The next meeting will be March 2.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1919
n The following letter has been received by Mrs. Kirk, telling her how her son, Philip, met his death by a Hun bullet:
“Dear Madam:
“Your letter to the Adjutant General has been referred to me. It is regrettable that you have had to wait so long for details of your son’s death and even now I can only repeat to you what my present 1st Sergeant tells me.
“He was instantly killed by a machine gun bullet as he advanced in that memorable attack in the Auray river. That attack was part of the Battle of Chateu Thierry, which will immediately go down as one of the greatest battles in history. It marked the turning point and after it passed Germany was whipped.
“Sgt. Murehland, of this company, saw your son fall face to the enemy, dead before he knew that he had been struck. The bullet pierced his brain so the sergeant tells me. I only tell you these things as it must comfort you to know that his death was absolutely painless. I hope too, Mrs. Kirk, that it will be some consolation for you to know that your son did not die uselessly but that he contributed in a marked way to winning the greatest battle in history. He was known in the company as an excellent soldier and a brave man.
“May your just pride in him help you to bear the great sorrow which his death has caused you.
“Sincerely,
“Captain Judson”
n A Clear and Concise Statement of What the Pahsimeroi Secession Proposition Means to Pahsimeroi, to Salmon, Challis and to Mackay and all Property Owners Affected
In the event that the secession movement should be successful, the taxpayers of this county would find themselves confronted by a condition of higher taxes. To elucidate: The withdrawal from our tax rolls of over ten percent of our assessable valuation would naturally mean an increase in our taxes over ten percent.
The proposed annexation of a half million to the assessment rolls of Lemhi county, of which the Salmon district is the largest in both wealth and population, would mean a reduction in taxes there for a period of two years. But, after the territory in controversy has been annexed to Lemhi county, then the proposition is to form a new county taking in the Nicholia district, a part of Fremont and Butte counties, Little Lost River and Pahsimeroi valleys, with the town of May as the county seat. Thus would Lemhi county lose at a single stroke not only that half million of assessable property but nearly a million of assessable property which she already has elsewhere in her boundaries, raising taxes in that county around 25 percent for every year to come.
The few county seat agitators in Mackay then hope to move the Custer county capital to their town when the Pahsimeroi vote is lost to Challis. This ambition would be very laudable if the county seat clique down there would act like sportsmen and do their work openly and aboveboard instead of embroiling the entire section in the movement by underhanded tactics …