25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1983
n Challis City Council members conducted a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss whether to pay or not pay the water meter fees required by the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality. Both of the citizens attending the hearing urged the council to refuse payment. Mayor John Walker said the Association of Idaho Cities recommended the city pay the fee on a monthly basis under protest. A fine can be levied against cities that refuse to pay.
n Dr. Aaron Harp, a sociologist from the University of Idaho, was in central Idaho this past year gathering data from the Tendoy/Leadore, North Fork/Gibbonsville, Salmon, Pahsimeroi Valley, Challis, Stanley and Big Lost River areas for an economic model. This model is designed to project the economic and fiscal effects of public land policies and is supposed to be user friendly enough that it won’t take an economist to work the program.
The combined economic base for Custer and Lemhi counties shows that mining provides about 29 percent of local earnings, agriculture contributes 22 percent, timber is 9 percent, government is 20 percent, tourist-related industry provides 14 percent, and outside equity income (retirement, social security, dividends, etc.) contributes 6 percent.
Challis is almost 69 percent dependent on mining, the Pahsimeroi is 98 percent dependent on agriculture, tourism supplies 72 percent of Stanley’s income, agriculture is 50 percent of the Big Lost River area’s base, Tendoy/Leadore is 85 percent dependent on agriculture, and tourism provides 44 percent of the North Fork/Gibbonsville bacon on the table. Salmon’s economy is the most diversified with no one industry dominating the scene.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 12, 1968
n Clayton Silver’s six months’ net income jumped to $96,380 from a loss of $29,978 in the first half of last year.
n Main Street of Challis has been decorated with its annual large Christmas tree all in readiness for Santa Claus’ annual pre-Christmas visit to area youngsters on December 20.
n Recreation guards on the Challis Ranger District saw an increase in recreation visits to the district last summer over that of the previous several years. Also increased use of campgrounds was noted this fall, many by out-of-state sportsmen. District personnel scheduled weekly cleanup at all camp sites and daily maintenance at the Tin Cup Campground on Loon Creek because of the increased use.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1943
n The remaining rounding up of surplus antelope in the Challis section, which was attempted recently by the state game department and Conservation Officer John Boyle, was not very much of a success, as the animals could not be held after an airplane herded them to the opening of the corral that had been erected.
The following news story was released from Boise by The Associated Press:
Idaho’s flying cowboys will have another try at rounding up the antelope for the Challis and Mackay areas for shipment to the range land west of Malad. John Boyle, Pittman-Robertson Act conservation officer, said Thursday that corrals would be redesigned for another aerial antelope hunt as soon as the weather clears, probably within 30 days. The animals, which are destroying some crops in the area because of overpopulation, were tracked by airplane last week, but the attempt to capture them in corrals was unsuccessful.
One alarmed animal bolted at the sight of an automobile and rammed three iron fence posts. The remainder escaped through the hole, and when a man on horseback approached to plug the gap, an antelope struck the horse with such force that it broke its neck.
n A communication received from the War Department, from Washington, D.C., the last of the week by Louis A. Bitton of Chilly stated that his son, Tech. Sgt. Clinton L. Bitton, had been reported as a prisoner of war by Germany. Sgt. Bitton left Custer county with the February 2, 1942, quota. He is well known in the Lost River and Mackay section, having received his high school education in Mackay.
Lt. Emma Schoenborn, formerly Miss Emma Maraffio, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Maraffio of the upper Salmon river section, arrived in Challis the last of the week and is spending a furlough with her parents and other friends and relatives here from her duties as a Red Cross nurse. Emma has been located at Camp Roberts, Calif., for some time past where she has been on the staff of nurses. She graduated from the Challis high school and served her training as nurse at the General Hospital in Pocatello.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1918
Nov. 14,1918
Dear mother and folks:
As I write I cannot help but think of the joy that must be in our home and in the home of every true American. We will soon be at home, and the few months that we must spend in the army will pass quickly.
The French people are mad with joy — we also are celebrating but not to the extent to which they can show their joy. I will give you a short sketch of the last few days.
At eleven o’clock on Nov. 11th, the armistice was signed. At two o’clock every bell in France was ringing, rockets being sent up and the emotional French people were shouting, singing and weeping. That night we had a parade, most of the soldiers in camp, numbering several thousand, participating. We were led by officers who followed the band. We marched through two towns shouting and singing. The next day I went to the city of which I wrote you some time ago.
I was met at the station by Louis Riviere, a student at the University of Bordeaux. After dinner we went into the streets. The people were shouting “viva la France” and “la guerre fini” or “viva la Amerique.” Kissing is the custom here as is shaking of hands in the States, and I noticed that Americans can easily adapt themselves to foreign customs, especially when a French mademoiselle was in the bargain. In the crowd someone would shout “bon American,” and the next minute one would have the trembling form of some poor sonless mother, clinging to his neck, the haggard face of the father at his elbow, or it would be some smiling girl trying to show her appreciation for what America has done by attempting to love some poor soldier to death or to smother him with kisses. All were equal in that pushing, shoving, mob of human beings, rejoicing that they are free once more. Officers, enlisted men, and civilians, for a time forgot militarism, forgot the past; and the soldiers of all nations, regardless of race or color or rank, joined as brothers with the people of France and gave vent to their joy. The street urchins and school children were so well supplied with confetti that to open one’s mouth meant that a meal of paper was going in. America is rejoicing, but can she rejoice as France is rejoicing? Never will anyone, except those who are here, realize the extent of thanksgiving that the people of France are giving. Nothing can ever bind the people of France and America more closely as sister nations.
I must close as it is late. Write me often, as I will be here for some months yet.
Your loving son,
Sgt. Thos. E. Campbell