25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1993
n The deadline for filing as a candidate in the upcoming city general election passed as of 5 p.m. on October 5. Six city of Challis residents threw their hats in the ring to serve four- and two-year terms as local leaders.
Michael Barrett, Harold B. Devine and Jean Swartz all wish to serve a four-year term as council members.
Bill Wilson filed to run for the two-year term left vacant by current appointed member Sandy James.
Appointed mayor John Walker is looking to be be duly elected, and Charlie Burns filed to give Walker a run for his money.
n In the wake of the city council’s nixing the “encourager” grant comes news that the city of Challis has been awarded a $15,000 technical assistance grant from the Economic Development Block Grant Program.
The technical assistance monies are targeted to develop an infrastructure improvement plan to determine the rehabilitation needs of the sewer system and to extend city water and sewer lines to the airport. Also included in these plans is a downtown revitalization program to keep uptown Main Street’s historical nature.
n Bigfoot (the machine, not the legendary mountain critter) came to central Idaho last week to aid in the promotion of three Firestone tires soon to be released to the back road driving public.
Twin Peaks Ranch hosted a three-day driving fest for journalists testing tires in mud, layers of dust and steep pitches to see if Firestone’s latest products could cut the mustard.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1968
n U.S. Forest Service personnel recently completed a four-day inspection and planning trip into the Pioneer Mountains, which lie within the boundaries of the Challis and Sawtooth National Forests.
The purpose of the joint trip made by employees from both national forests was to identify recreation opportunities within this mountain region. Much of the area was covered by foot and horseback. Information was gathered that will help the Forest Service plan for the increasing public use of the Pioneer Mountain region.
n An accident on highway 93A below the Mackay Dam Saturday night resulted in injury to four Challis youths as the car driven by Steve Cutler went off the road into a gully.
n Public Law 396 enacted by Congress on June 4, 1946, became known as the National School Lunch Act. July 1, 1947, the Idaho State Board of Education set up the School Lunch Division and signed an agreement with the Department of Agriculture to bring the School Lunch Program to the children of Idaho. The educational purpose of the school lunch program is to teach children to eat nutritious foods and to encourage the domestic consumption of agricultural commodities.
The Challis School District has a school lunch program under the above act of Congress.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 6, 1943
n The secretary of the Interior has issued an order that all surplus horses grazing in trespass on the Federal range shall be removed. The purpose of this order is to conserve forage utilized by these horses, which add little, if anything, to the economy of the state or to the profit of the owner, for use by domestic livestock. Although this practice is good business at any time, it is especially important at this time when every blade of grass is needed in the production of meat and leather to meet war needs.
n Some time ago the Post Office Department announced that Christmas packages from the home folks for the soldiers, sailors and marines who are serving with the armed forces in some foreign battlefield must be mailed between September 15 and October 15 to ensure their arrival at the proper destination in time for Christmas.
So far, the department announced in a bulletin just received by Alma Morrow, Challis postmaster, this program has been very discouraging as but few Christmas packages for the servicemen overseas have been mailed by home folks.
n The Third War Bond Drive came to a blazing end in Custer County last Thursday night when it was reported that this county had raised more than its quota of $75,000 actual cash value, with a few thousand dollars to spare. With but few exceptions, there was but little canvassing for the bonds; mostly the patriotic citizens of the county voluntarily visited members of the committees and purchased the bonds.
n Mrs. Alice Roskelly, in charge of the Challis Public Library, states that Mr. and Mrs. John Rovetto of Clayton have just recently donated several exceptionally fine books to the Library. Also Mrs. Beatrice Fox donated some fine books to the institution during the past week or so. These books are certainly appreciated by the library officials, and the association expresses its thanks to these public-spirited citizens.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1918
n Last Saturday morning, George Coryell, chairman of the County Seat Committee here, received a call from the Mackay club at eleven o’clock that morning.
The matter of the petition praying for a county seat election this fall was to have been presented to Judge Fred J. Cowen at a special term of the District Court that day.
Upon arrival of the Mackay gentlemen, the two committees met and finally reached and adopted the following agreement:
1. That the County Seat contest be dropped.
2. That a new county be created out of the territory now embraced by the County of Custer within the watersheds of Big Lost river and Little Lost river.
3. That the County Seat of the proposed new county shall be at Mackay, Idaho.
n Your $100 Liberty Bond will buy these things for the army: 2,000 rounds of ammunition, 6 standard rifles, 16 pairs of blankets, 50 cots, 32 shelter tents to accommodate 64 men, 400 pairs of socks, 85 flannel shirts, 36 pairs of marching shoes, 16 woolen khaki suits, 42 cotton khaki suits, 12 woolen overcoats.
Thirty dollars of your $100 Liberty loan bond will buy a cooking range which will take care of an entire company of 150 men.
That $100 Liberty loan bond will equip one soldier for the front, and $500 will keep him for a year.
Buy a Liberty bond today.