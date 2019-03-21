25 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1994
n Thompson Creek Mining Co. currently has no job openings at its molybdenum mine southwest of Challis. The workforce of about 150 people is nearing its full complement, according to owner F. Steven Mooney, and production of molybdenum will begin by the end of this week.
Mooney said last week that mining has been underway for some time, and the reopening of the mill is ahead of schedule. The mill was scheduled to be reopened on or about March 22. John Keily, Thompson Creek Mining Co. general manager, said workers have been getting the mill up and ready and the first molybdenum ore will be run through the mill by the end of the week.
n The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is talking about charging a fee for parking in the lots of Redfish and Alturas lakes, Custer County Waterways Chairman Allen Getty warned the county commissioners at their March 14 meeting. Getty has met with SNRA officials to protest the action and said the SNRA has to listen because it signed an agreement with the State Parks and Recreation Board that such matters would be subject to the board’s approval. SNRA Ranger Paul Ries confirmed there is a proposal to begin charging parking fees but added it is only a proposal, and no decisions have been made or action taken.
Getty noted that the Custer County Waterways Committee has put $30,000 into a boat ramp, docks, parking lot expansion, toilet and water facilities at Redfish Lake, and if a fee is charged to use that ramp the boating public will be very mad. The county would also have to hire someone to collect fees, he added.
n Paul Ries, Area Ranger, Sawtooth National Recreation Area has reinstated the post of Stanley Ranger. Dave Kimpton of Stanley is the new Stanley Ranger. The position is designed to provide service to the Stanley/Sawtooth Valley area.
“Dave was hired in part because of what we heard from folks in the community — that they had lost their ranger, and more importantly a personal opportunity to be heard. Now we’ve brought that back. It’s great to have him here,” Ries said.
Kimpton was the zone manager at Stanley in 1970, before the establishment of the SNRA in August of 1972. He is a Vietnam era veteran and served as a helicopter crew chief.
50 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1969
n The Challis Chamber of Commerce went on record at a meeting Tuesday to support a proposal for the city water filtration system recommended by the Challis City Board and to work toward the passage of a bond to finance its installation.
Larry Silver presented a letter from DeVon Jensen, president of the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts, pertaining to the Challis Creek Dam Project. Lessil Sharp commented that correspondence with Senator Len Jordan indicated that the project was set aside because of lack of interest and the irrigation districts not established. Further discussion indicated that the irrigation district has been established but there was a question as to its legalized status. Willard Rood was assigned to contact Jay Horton to clarify the matter.
n The Challis American Legion and Auxiliary are planning to celebrate the golden anniversary of the American Legion on Saturday, March 22, at the Legion Memorial Building. The American Legion was organized in France on March 15, just fifty years ago. Today it is the largest patriotic organization in the country.
75 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1944
n One of the West’s most colorful figures was lost with the passing of Captain Harry Guleke, 81, last Thursday. Reported to be the first white man to conquer the dangerous Salmon river, he lived his life along the white water, bringing national fame to the “River of No Return.”
Captain Guleke had been in ill health the past five years and suffered a paralytic stroke last October. He had a second stroke a few weeks ago that was followed by pneumonia.
He was born November 8, 1862, at Haverstrong, New York, and came to Salmon in about 1890. For years he carried freight by boat down the river to miners in the canyon. The rich mineral country was isolated except for the river.
After the freighting season was over in 1898, a party of sportsmen from Montana, including J.B. Dwyer, who later became a district judge, wanted to make the journey that had never been made. Guleke found dry timber on an island near the mouth of Indian creek and built the barge he had designed. His idea was to keep as much of the boat above water as possible. It had to be wide enough not to tip over sideways, long enough to go over the rapids without turning end over end. The result was the famous barge that has been used for the past fifty years, manned by two long sweeps (steering oars off the bow and stern).
When the first barge was completed and ready for the daring trip, ice was already beginning to freeze in the quiet waters of the Salmon, and the boat had to be lifted over five ice bridges before the party reached open water. In spite of this, however, the trip was successful clear to Lewiston and that town turned out to celebrate.
Later, the trip down the Salmon river became a regular vacationist’s sport and was advertised throughout the United States as the “wildest boat ride in America.” A number of famous and wealthy people made the trip with Captain Guleke as guide and his story was carried in national magazines.
A number of boats were broken up under him, smashed on the rocks, but the only life lost was in 1907 when George Sandiland, his assistant, was knocked off the boat by one of the sweeps and carried under the current.
Captain Guleke decided to retire in 1933 because his legs were weakening, but he did not make his last trip until 1937. He never lost interest in the river and continued to supervise the building of river barges at his boatyard.
100 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1919
n The Messenger is now nicely located in its new home on main street next door to the McGowan Company store.
The change was found necessary for various reasons, chief of which is that the old location was undesirable for the newspaper business and an inconvenience to our patrons. An alley location is a poor one from a newsgatherer’s standpoint, as many items of news were overlooked. With this issue we are starting off with considerable new equipment which has been purchased at a heavy expense and it, together with the cost of moving, forces us to again call the attention of those owing us to the fact that we are badly in need of money at this time and prompt settlements will be greatly appreciated.
n The board of county commissioners will meet the first Monday next month when the usual routine of business will be transacted together with the hearing of the petition praying for an election to form an independent road district out of Lost river valley and a portion of the territory lying on the East Fork of Salmon river.
n A large crowd attended the St. Patrick’s Ball give by the Rebekah lodge at the Odd Fellow’s hall last Friday night and a fine time is reported. Quite a few Pahsimeroi people attended the dance despite the bad condition of the roads.