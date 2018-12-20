25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1993
n A clinic lease is in the works, but may not be as sweet a deal as the North Custer Hospital District board had hoped. This came to light at NCHD’s regular meeting Thursday night. Trustee Joe Chester announced that Western Montana’s administrator, Gary Larsen, had been relieved of his duties recently. Chester noted it was his impression that Western Montana was immersed in internal turmoil at the moment and Larsen got the ax. In speaking to the remaining administrative personnel, Chester was told to submit a six-month lease agreement and Western Montana would sign it. The NCHD board had hoped to have a one-year lease agreement with automatic renewal, but Chester said it didn’t look like that would happen.
n An outbreak of “flag tail” in Sawtooth hatchery is fast eroding the numbers of chinook salmon slated for release next spring. A news release issued on Dec. 21 by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stated the fungal disease commonly called “flag tail” showed up in the Sawtooth Hatchery this past summer. So far it has killed one-third of the original 450,000 young fish in the facility. They anticipate another 50 percent of the remaining 315,000 juvenile fish will die before release next spring.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1968
n The Custer County Livestock Marketing Association set a new record for gross sales this year with an impressive $1,399,361.65. The 9,907 head of cattle sold for $1,289,064.37. The 3,491 head of sheep brought consignors $77,377.70, and the wool pool sold 75,500 pounds for a total of $32,919.58.
n Seven junior students were admitted to the Challis National Honor Society at the organization’s first meeting Friday. They were Cora Lee McGuire, Kip Edge, Barbara Millick, Patty Wheeler, Bob Piva, Connie Hawks and Judy Whitworth. New officers elected were Jim Stark, president; Kip Edge, vice president; Bob Piva, treasurer; Janie Baker, secretary; and Judy Whitworth, reporter.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 22, 1943
n The regular meeting of the Challis Volunteer Fire Department was held on Monday evening of last week, and all but one or two members of the organization were present at the time of roll call. A very interesting discussion was had on various matters pertaining to the village of Challis. One of the the important matters taken up was the deputizing of the members to police the village and especially as to loose stock running through the village. The Village Board, at its last regular meeting, deputized Fire Chief E.E. McKee with the instructions that he was to have the assistance of the fire department in the matter of picking up stray stock that roams the streets of Challis on various occasions. Chief McKee in turn deputized the entire department to assist in the work with authority to act the same as any village marshal or other officer of the law.
n All remaining supplies and the rest of the season’s sauerkraut pack are now available for civilian consumption. The armed forces have obtained their requirements, and the “freeze order” has been removed.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1918
n Since Friday of this week, 11 cases of Spanish Influenza have developed in this locality. Those reported to date as afflicted with the dread disease are John McKinney of Salmon, Mrs. Lottie McGown, Frank L. Hudlow, Franklin Nickerson, Ralph Baxter, Aunty Melhone, Fred Matley, E.W. Hovey, E.K. Dodge and several members of the Funkhouser family. Several cases are reported in Pahsimeroi. The picture shows, dances, pool halls, schools and all other public gatherings have been prohibited, and it is hoped that the disease will be confined to those who are afflicted with it at present. It is thought that John McKinney brought the disease in. Mr. McKinney evaded the quarantine at the Watts bridge and after being here two days was taken ill with the disease. The authorities in charge during the absence of Dr. Kirtley, who was summoned to appear in court at Mackay, did not know what action to take in the matter, as Mr. McKinney stated that he had been five days on the road from Salmon to this city. However, the “flu” is here! we urge everyone to be particularly careful and aid the health officials in every way in stamping out the disease.
n The actions brought against Dr. C.L. Kirtley, county physician and commissioner, and M.A. Brown, county attorney, were heard in chambers at Mackay this week. The action against Dr. Kirtley was brought to put him out of office. Judge Terrell, after hearing the evidence in the case dismissed the action. Judge Cowan dismissed the contempt proceedings against the doctor and M.A. Brown. All the cases mentioned above resulted from the quarantine against Spanish Influenza that was established in this section some two months ago. The quarantine was in no way interfered with.
n Last week information received here to the effect that a movement was afoot in Pahsimeroi valley and Lemhi county to annex all that section of Custer county lying within the valley to Lemhi county. Our business interests here decided that immediate action should be taken on the matter, and a committee consisting of Messrs. Kirtley, Coryell, Hovey, Waters, Drake, Hudlow and Job motored to a point near the Guy Edwards ranch and held a conference in the open air regarding the the reported movement with a delegation of Salmon’s representative citizens. These gentlemen not only denied having anything to do with the proposed annexation but stated emphatically that they were opposed to any such movement. They admitted, however, that several Pahsimeroi men seemed to be desirous of such a change in the map of Central Idaho. We are also informed that the movement was being fathered by Mackay in order that this section of the county would be so weakened by the loss of the Custer county section of Pahsimeroi that two years hence, when the Mackay interests proposed (if their project were successful) to move the county seat from Challis to Mackay, they would be much nearer a successful termination of the long and bitter struggle which they have waged to take away from Challis something which is of vital importance to the welfare of the town.