25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 1994
n Tri-county members of RAGE (Rebellion Against Government Excess) and the Lemhi County Grassroots organization will be traveling to Boise Tuesday to participate in a “Save Our Western Ways” demonstration along with workshops and legislative and congressional hearings to be held there January 18 and 19. A car caravan will originate at Coats Corner (at the Junction of Highways 93 and 75) on Tuesday at 3:15 a.m.
Citizens from all walks of life will descend on Boise January 18 to participate in a parade, rally and workshops to help “Save Western Ways” according to the organizer’s spokesman. Bob Sears, executive director of Idaho Cattle Association and chairman of the coalition of groups sponsoring the rally, called the event critical to helping preserve the basic values and ways of life in Idaho and other western states.
n The Challis High wrestling team had their first victory in the opening season match against Salmon. The JV won their match 18-0. The Varsity’s winning score was 46-19.
The winners on the JV team were Ross Ivie, Bryant Summers and Calvin Hunt. Justice Whitworth, Scott Lamb, Tom Bob Corgatelli, Jake Zollinger, Jason Hurless, Jess Ivie, Troy Shannon, Andy Baker and Trinity Hutcherson were the varsity winners for the Vikings.
n Challis played Wood River in girls basketball January 4. Despite the size difference, the Vikings defeated the other school 51-38. Beth Yacomella was high scorer for the Vikings, scoring 22 points. Bobbi Smith scored 12 points.
The Lady Vikings took another victory, with the team defeating North Fremont on the Vikings’ home court 70-34, January 7. Coach Tom Yacomella said they made a good team effort. Beth Yacomella and Rarni Leaton made the points. Jacquel Udy and Shelbie Doll did an outstanding job on the boards.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1969
n The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported a total of $72,045 in damage to cars and personal property as the result of vehicle accidents for the year of 1968.
There were 89 accidents — 67 non-injury, 20 injury and 2 fatality. Five lost hunters were reported to the office. One of the five was found dead from exposure. One fisherman was drowned. The officers served 127 legal papers, and a total of 751 driver’s licenses were sold.
n The Mackay Chamber of Commerce will sponsor snowmobile races at the Mackay Reservoir at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 12. There will be 14 events, with the first race leaving from the starting line at 1 p.m. The snow courses will be laid out on the wide expanses of Mackay Reservoir and a parking and spectator area will be cleared of snow.
n Funeral services for Virgil Gossi, 54, Clayton, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at the Clayton American Legion Hall with the Rev. Eugene Bjork of Challis Community Church officiating.
Mr. Gossi died Friday, January 3, at the Sun Valley Hospital after a six months’ illness.
He was born at Clayton March 19, 1914, the son of Phillip and Cecilia Howell Gossi. He attended school at Clayton and later engaged in ranching with his father and brother near Clayton. In 1941 he went to Hawaii to work for the Morrison-Knudson Construction company. He served in the Merchant Marines in 1943. Later he worked in timber in the Boise area and in Challis on construction work. For the past 12 years he worked on various ranches in the area.
One brother, Raymond Gossi of Clayton, survives.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1944
n Exceptionally low temperatures have been recorded in this section during the past week or ten days, and Monday night topped them all when the government thermometer at the Challis forest office registered 14 degrees below zero.
Practically no snow has fallen in this section including in the back country, which is very unusual for this time of year.
It was reported Tuesday morning that a number of water pipes in Challis had frozen Monday night.
Paul Grossenbach, forest ranger at Stanley, who was a visitor in Challis yesterday, reported that the government thermometer at the Valley Creek ranger station registered a low of 35 degrees below zero Monday, which was the coldest so far this winter at that place.
n Challis Transportation Company employees report that the mail is still being carried over both Morgan Creek summit and Silver Creek summit (Rabbit’s Foot Summit) and that little difficulty is being had getting through. Although the snow is deep in some places, it is light and powdery and of very little water content, and once a trail is broken through, the car goes down to the roadbed and the snow does not pile up in the tracks. The stage is making very good time for this season of the year and has made the round trip every scheduled day so far.
n The Custer County Bank of Challis has just issued its second quarterly statement, as of the close of business on December 31, 1943, which shows a wonderful increase in deposits carried by the bank.
This bank was opened on August 7, 1943, and from that time has shown a steady and rapid increase in popularity as well as financial standing. At the end of the first period, October 18, 1943, the institution showed deposits of $246,677. According to the financial statement just released, it is shown that the deposits have grown from the above figure to $465,297 or a gain of approximately $200,000 in the course of three months. The assets of the bank as given by the statement just released are listed at $502,964.
n The Challis Volunteer Fire department met in regular session in the fire hall Monday evening, at which time practically all members of the organization were present. The meeting was turned over to Assistant Supervisor “Dee” Hansen of the Challis forest, who connected up a motion picture machine and showed colored films of the Middle Fork country, which were taken at the time of making the big game count in that section last spring.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1919
n The old Board of County Commissioners will hold the last meeting of that Board next Monday, the 13th. At that time new county officers will be sworn in.
There are only a few changes in the personnel of the new county officials, and the official family is as follows: District Judge F. J. Cowen; Commissioners Richard Bennetts, district 1, Robert Campbell, district 2, C.V. Hansen, district 3; E.J. Michael, clerk; F.W. Cummins, sheriff; D.M. Burnett, assessor; Jonathan Job, probate judge; Mrs. Burnham, superintendent of schools; Mrs. Jose, treasurer; M.A. Brown, prosecuting attorney; and J.L. Ebberts, coroner.
Contracts for the care of the indigent sick and county printing will be taken up at this meeting in addition to the regular routine of business.
n There has not been a case of flu in a new place for 11 days and not a new case for seven days. Mrs. Ruby Moats and Mrs. Elvin Jones were taken ill with the disease one week ago today. Out of a total of 69 cases in Challis and Round Valley there has been but one death, that of Elvin Jones. A rigid quarantine was established on the inmates of each family where the disease appeared, and the co-operation of the public with the health officer seems to have placed the epidemic under control. With the same carefulness exercised in the future we believe that no new cases will develop. Anyway, it is better to be safe than sorry.
n Dr. J.W. Kelley formerly of this city and now of Los Angeles, in a letter to friends here states that he is still alive and kicking, despite the fact that Dame Rumor and Old Lady Flu tried their best to shroud him with death’s mantle.
Sgt. Tom McKinney, after seeing active duty in France and being severely wounded, is now at Camp Lewis. He will probably be home before long.
The 147th Field Artillery, of which Joe McGown is a member, arrived at New Jersey the fore part of the week from France, and Joe will soon be home again.
Lt. Solon B. Clark’s many friends in the county will be glad to lean that he will soon be mustered of the service and back home again.