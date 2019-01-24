25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1994
n Custer County Commission Chairman Ivan Taylor did math in his head while the other commissioners used calculators and scribbled on paper and landfill manager Mike Gallagher performed multiplication on the blackboard. The reason for this flurry of basic math at the special meeting Jan. 24 was to determine whether it would be less expensive to haul household trash to Lemhi County than to continue the seemingly endless struggle to maintain a certified dump in Custer County.
n Like the cavalry coming over the hill at the last minute, six write-in candidates have filed for four seats on the North Custer Hospital District board, joining the sole candidate who will appear on the ballot for the Feb. 1 election.
Two two-year terms and two six-year terms are open. Jean Schwartz filed for one of the six-year terms with County Clerk Ethel Peck on Dec. 22, beating the Dec. 27 filing deadline.
Write-ins are Michael Barrett, Mary E. Roos and James Whipple for the two six-year terms and Keith Hobbs, Kathy Ann Johnson and Jan Spiker for the two two-year terms.
n The board of directors of the HUB met last week to distribute checks totaling $14,650 to area organizations. An additional $1,445 was donated to various causes throughout the past year.
This is the 18th consecutive year that the HUB has donated its profits back to the community. This year’s $16,095 was the highest amount ever and brought the grand total since 1976 to $95,840.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 23, 1969
n Chipmunk Ski Hill will be open today from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
The ski tow is also operated on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
n The Challis Ranger District’s fire control officer, Bud Hamilton, reports that two two-man crews maintained 300 miles of trails and erected 40 new trail signs in 1968.
All trails were maintained last year using pack and saddle stock. The crews’ base stations were Challis and Loon Creek.
Numerous rock slides, caused by above-normal precipitation, kept the crews busy keeping the main access trails opened.
Three trail bridges are planned for construction on Warm Springs Creek. These bridges will eliminate numerous fords.
In 1969 the Challis District plans to maintain 285 miles of trails and erect 35 trail signs with one three-man crew.
n The Challis Vikings shut down the Mackay Miners here Friday night when they beat them 50-39 with the help of Jim Stark with 13 points.
Tom Coates put through 12 points for the Miners’ losing effort.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 26, 1944
n News of the drowning of Mr. and Mrs. Al Cottrell and their small daughter, some time between 1 o’clock Sunday morning and 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, in the Big Lost river was reported in the County Seat Monday afternoon.
The real details of the accident will probably never be known.
Friends or relatives in Arco became worried about them when they did not show up in Arco and a search was started. The wrecked car was finally found in the river, and when investigated, showed that Mr. Cottrell was still in the car but dead. The bodies of Mrs. Cottrell and child were found farther down the river, probably half a mile or so, lodged against a tree.
The supposition is that there might have been a heavy fog at that time or the driver did not see the turn going onto another road before crossing the bridge and crashed into the bridge, taking a part of it away with the car as it plunged into the river, which is quite deep at that point.
n At 4:15 p.m. January 23, 1944, at an Idaho Falls hospital occurred the death of Mrs. Augusta Burstedt, of Challis, Idaho.
Augusta Wilhelmina Ceturlund was born on September 24, 1854, in Merefred, Sweden, a town not far from Stockholm.
From this, one can understand why all of those who knew Aunt Augusta, as she was known, always relished the idea of eating some of her delicious delicacies which she so often passed around to her friends.
On March 25, 1893, in Sweden, she was united in marriage to Erik Burstedt, after which time they soon came to the United States.
A short time was spent in New York City, and from there they located in Corrinne, Utah, until 1896 when they moved to Bayhorse, Idaho.
In 1898 she and Mr. Burstedt settled on a ranch along Big Lost river in Idaho, and eight years later they decided to change and bought a ranch below Challis, along the Salmon river. In 1916 they sold this ranch and moved into Challis where they have since resided.
Mrs. Burstedt has no living sisters or brothers but is survived by her husband and several nieces and nephews by marriage.
Aunt Augusta will be remembered by all who knew her as a woman of good moral character and faithful wife and for the many kindnesses which she did for many people.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1919
n There is a deep significance in the statement of an army officer who returned to his home the other day when he said:
“Hundreds of men in our camp came to me when they heard I was from Idaho. They wanted to locate here. They asked me about the possibilities of the country; its resources; its climate; and its people. An Idaho booster and lover, I told them the truth. They are coming thousands strong. They will bring brawn, brains, training and, in some instances, money. They will attract — as they accomplish things — eastern capital. Land already worked will increase in value. Deeded land will have a market, and material wealth will be increased in the state with the increase in production.”
Thousands of acres of now idle land will be taken up. Cities will grow and towns will flourish. Factories will come, attracted by a market and power made by the mighty streams of the state. It’s a rosy picture but a true one, and we therefore urge you to hold onto your ranches.
n We are informed that one of our old batches “had his picture took” and we are prepared to furnish him with wedding announcements at a very reasonable figure. We would tell you who it is but we don’t like to mention Charlie’s name.
n At the present time there is not a case of flu in Round Valley, while three weeks ago there were over half a hundred. The people of this valley owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. C.L. Kirtley, whose untiring efforts in ministering to the sick and enforcing a rigid quarantine are alone responsible for the stamping out of the epidemic which spread rapidly during the doctor’s absence occasioned by his attending court at Mackay.
n We are informed that someone stole the line of traps and one coyote pelt that the late Elvin Jones had out. A dastardly trick that — stealing from a widow and her little child. We hope the miscreant is apprehended and is made to suffer the limit for his crime.