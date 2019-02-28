25 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1994
n Thompson Creek Metals Co. has announced that preliminary mine operations have begun at the Thompson Creek (formerly Cyprus) molybdenum mine and molybdenum production will begin at the mill in April.
The first Thompson Creek molybdenum should be marketed by June 1. When the operation is up to full speed, it will employ 150 people, many of whom worked there when the property was developed and operated by former owner Cyprus Minerals. Sixty-three employees are now on the payroll, 46 of which are permanent employees and 17 are “casual” employees doing preparation work until the mining and milling activity starts.
Hecla Mining Company’s Grouse Creek gold and silver project is on schedule and should be milling ore by September or October.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 27, 1969
n It was announced today by the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association that Lawrence Bradbury, Challis, first vice president of the Industry Association, would represent the organization and over 3,000 Idaho cattle permittees on Federal ranges at the Senate Interior Subcommittee hearing, called by Senator Frank Church, in Washington, D.C. on February 28, opposing the fee increase.
n Cowboy great Pete Grubb, the first man to hold world championships in both bronco and bareback riding 30 years ago and well known for 20 years in the rodeo circuit, died February 13 at La Honda, California, of an apparent heart attack. He was 56. Grubb was born and reared on a ranch near May, Idaho.
n Mr. Billy Roy Cobbley, wife Carol and small son Barry Shane, are recent arrivals from Mount Prospect, Illinois, and are making their home in Challis. Mr. Cobbley has been called as minister to the Mission Bible Church to assume the vacancy left by the Rev. Harry Engstrom. Son of Mr. and Mrs. William Cobbley of Challis, he completed his schooling here in 1960. Later enrolling at Grand Rapids School of the Bible in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and graduating in 1966, he was ordained into the Christian ministry.
75 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1944
n Sam Hessen stated in The Messenger office yesterday that out of 270 ewes lambing on his ranch at the lower end of Main street, there were 28 sets of triplets and 18 singles and one ewe had four lambs. However the ewe and the four lambs all died. All the remaining ewes of the flock had twins. Sam stated that all of the ewes and lambs are doing very well up to the present time. He believes this ought to be some kind of record.
n Mrs. Aileen Ebberts left Sunday morning from Pocatello for New York City. She will enter Hunters College to begin her basic training in the WAVES. Her mother, Mrs. Ione Clark, accompanied her as far as the Gate City, returning to Challis Tuesday.
n Pete O’Neal, who is serving in the Navy, left Monday for his station after spending a brief furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward O’Neal of the May section.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1919
n The people of this section of Custer county were most agreeably surprised last Friday night when they were most delightfully entertained at the picture show with several selections by the Boy Scout Band.
The boys, ten in number, are progressing rapidly in their musical work and the band not only promises to be but already is a credit to the town when the length of time consumed in practice is taken into consideration. The need for such an organization has been felt greatly during the past and especially so during the period of the war when so many public gatherings were held in the interests of war movements.