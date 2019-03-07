25 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1994
n Custer Telephone Cooperative announced Thursday, March 10, that it has reached a tentative agreement to purchase the Mackay telephone exchange from U.S. West Communications. Syd Dowton, president of the co-op’s board of directors, said Custer Telephone hopes to take over the Mackay exchange by January 1, 1995, and will try to make telephone calls between Challis and Mackay local calls.
n The Idaho Watersheds Project has filed a petition in Idaho District Court asking the court to issue a stay or injunction against the State Land Board’s grant of a state grazing lease to Challis rancher Will Ingram and to compel the board to grant the lease to IWP.
n The Challis City Council voted at its Tuesday, March 8 meeting to appoint an ad-hoc committee to oversee the spending of grant funds for landscaping and beautification of the Y-Intersection as well as street improvements.
n The Challis graduating class of 1941 held a reunion in August 1993 in Challis. Some interesting statistics about this class: 12 men and one lady, Aileen Ebberts, served their country in World War II. All served in difficult war zones and all returned home safely. They are all still living, except one. Terry Dean lost his life in a car accident in 1951.
50 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1969
n Permission slips for measles immunization are being sent home this week with school children in the first six grades of the Challis school district. Health officials point out that parents should seriously consider immunization for those who have never had red measles and have not been vaccinated for the disease.
n Mr. and Mrs. Ray Keppner celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary February 22 when their daughter, Gloria Keppner, and their son and family, Mr. and Mrs. Dee Keppner, surprised them with a dinner in honor of the occasion at their home.
n Frank Stevenson, a graduate of Challis High School now attending the University of Idaho at Moscow, was recently nominated for “Ugly Man of the Year.” He is Shoup Hall’s candidate. For the past two years, Sigma Chi’s candidate has received this honor. Each year a contest between the two fraternities is held to see who can raise the most money for charity. Stevenson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Stevenson, Challis.
n (Advertisment)
Dusk-to-Dawn Security Light
For Pennies a Night
An acre of light for pennies a night. That’s right. For a few pennies you can replace night with light. Automatically controlled lights turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn, providing you with “more protection, more production, more pleasure and more pride.”
Only $2.75 per month.
Salmon River Electric Cooperative
Challis, Idaho
75 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1944
n The Challis high school girls’ basketball sextet took the final game of the tournament here Saturday evening and with it the championship of Salmon sub-district. Teams participating in the tournament were Moore, Mackay, Salmon and Challis.
n John P. Hutchison, 82, of Blackfoot, died in an Idaho Falls hospital Sunday morning following a heart attack.
He was born Feb. 5, 1862, in Kilwin Scotland and came to the United States when he was two years old. In 1884 he went to Utah, living at Coalville. In 1887 he was married to Kate Dodson in Blackfoot. He was engaged in the cattle business most of his life. In 1929 he moved to Challis where he lived on a ranch until last summer when he came to Blackfoot. His wife died in 1940 at Challis.
Surviving are the following sons and daughters: John W. Hutchison, Blackfoot; Ed N. Hutchison, Salmon; Ralph W. Hutchison, Challis; Mrs. Jessie Lundholm, Hamer; Mrs. May Myers, Leadore; and Mrs. Ilene Hughes, Shoshone. Twenty-two grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren survive.
n The Granger Café in Challis, owned and operated by Wm. Granger, is receiving a spring housecleaning and is being entirely redecorated on the inside. Proprietor “Bill” informed us last evening that he still thinks he has the best café in Challis.
n The sad information was received in Challis that Leslie Dodge, serving in the Naval Air Corps, was killed in a plane crash in California the first part of March. According to reports he had been serving on a bomber in the Pacific war theater for some time but was back in the states at the time the plane he was in crashed.
He was born in Hailey and later moved to Challis with his parents. His father, Leslie Dodge Sr., passed away a few years ago, also following a tragic accident.
100 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1919
n A bill is before the Legislature to add the three newly created counties in the southeast, Clark, Madison and Jefferson, to the Sixth Judicial District. As this addition would make too large a district for one judge to handle, the bill also provides for the appointment of another Judge to help handle the affairs of the district which would then be composed of the following counties: Butte, Bingham, Clark, Custer, Jefferson, Lemhi and Madison.
n Just as we go to press we learn of the marriage of Donald Rowles to Miss Florence Gridley, which occurred at the bride’s home at Westfield, Penn. They are expected in Challis Friday.
n The stormy weather of the past week has made the roads of Central Idaho impassable. The road between here and Pahsimeroi is drifted full of snow in may places and the stage has difficulty in negotiating the trip.
n Another Dance The Rebekah Lodge of this city is advertising a St. Patrick’s dance to be held in the Odd Fellows Hall on Friday evening, March 14th. Supper will be served and a jolly good time is anticipated.
n At a meeting of the water users of Challis creek held in this city last Monday afternoon, H. M. Welch was elected water master of that stream for the ensuing term. The Garden creek water users elected George Bilger water master of that stream last Monday.