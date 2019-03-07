March 10, 1994 — The Challis graduating class of 1941 recently held a reunion. Top, from left are Willamae Sullivan Jewett, Richard Koch, Zelda Ziegler Garner, Alice Sharp Ellis, Zelma Ziegler Gilmore, Carlos Benjamin, Vergina Germer Leuzinger. In the second row are Bill Millick, Aileen Clark Ebberts, teachers Miss Malseek and Mr. Kimpton, Elizabeth Edson Hutchinson, Mable Cummins Schwarting, Dudley Germer. In the third row are John Hammond, Terry Dean, Jim Ennis, Clifford Cheney, Kenneth Bradbury, Harold Street, Kenneth Crawford. On the bottom are LeRoy Scott and Bill Busco.