25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1994
n The Challis City Council listened to a proposal by owners Dan and Spencer Strand to donate the Challis Golf Course to the city at a special meeting on Tuesday, February 22. The council took no action but decided to schedule a public hearing to get public input and to allow time to research the pros and cons of the offer.
The Strands and their Challis Recreation and Development Corp. own the old 350-acre Bradbury Ranch along Garden Creek just west of the city, including the 50-acre golf course property. Dan Strand said the course amounts to a $40,000 gift to the city. The course is currently run by the Challis Golf Association.
n The Lemhi County Commissioners informally agreed to accept garbage from Custer County at a public hearing Tuesday night, February 22.
“We see no alternative at the present time” to hauling garbage to the new Lemhi County Landfill, Custer County Commission Chairman Ivan Taylor said.
n The National Marine Fisheries Service needs to communicate with locals better about its efforts to recover threatened and endangered salmon species, and needs to decide faster whether mining, timbering, ranching and other land use projects pose a jeopardy or “no jeopardy” for salmon recovery.
More than 100 Custer and Lemhi county residents delivered that message to Merritt Tuttle, chief of NMFS’ Environmental and Technical Services Division at a February 17 meeting in the Salmon Community Center.
The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on the enforcement of critical habitat designated for threatened and endangered salmon by the NMFS.
The NMFS designation of critical salmon habitat includes all tributaries of the Salmon, Clearwater and Snake River systems (as far upstream as Hells Canyon) and their adjacent riparian areas. According to the House resolution, this affects about one-third of the state of Idaho.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 20, 1969
n David Funkhouser, a 183 lb. wrestler from Challis High School, won the state championship in his weight division at the state wrestling tournament held in Idaho Falls the past weekend.
Joe Piva placed fourth in the 141 lb. class.
n Wes Carlson, Challis National Forest supervisor, made presentations to personnel at an Awards Day ceremony on February 14.
The following individuals received cash awards and certificates of merit signed by Forest Supervisor Carlson:
Cheryl Cutler, Challis Ranger District clerk, $170; William Osborn, forest equipment mechanic, $250; William James, forestry technician, Stanley Ranger District, $150; William Millick, forestry technician, Clayton Ranger District, $233; and Jim Kopp, equipment operations foreman, John Ivie and Bryan Connyers, equipment operations working leaders, Vivian Ivie, Harry Hice, Bernard Sommer and Howard Rosenkrance, grading equipment operators, and Leo Wilson, truck driver, received a group award for substantially exceeding the requirements of road maintenance and construction. Each individual received a $150 cash award.
Supervisor Carlson presented Robert R. Boren with a $50 cash award for his contributions to developing and conducting a visitor information program for the Clayton Ranger District.
n Dave Fulton, Mackay, president of the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association, has called a public meeting to discuss the Senate hearings in Washington, D.C., February 27 and 28 on the increases in grazing fees on public lands.
The meeting will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Custer County Courthouse.
75 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1944
n Belle W. Riley was born in St. Louis, Mo., February 22, 1858, the daughter of Allen T. and Sarah Riley. When she was quite small the family moved to Omaha, and then to Salt Lake City, where she grew to womanhood.
At the age of nineteen, she was united in marriage to George B. Thompson of Lewiston, Utah.
In the summer of 1879 Mr. and Mrs. Thompson and infant son George moved to Custer, Idaho, where Mr. Thompson was engineer in the Custer mill, and lived there for seven years. She was the first woman to live at Custer, which at that time as a booming mining camp.
In 1887 the family moved to a ranch on Garden Creek where she had since resided. Mr. Thompson passed away in 1896.
n The following letter was received by Judge and Mrs. Henry Nichols from Johnny Hammond, who is undergoing his basic training in a California Army Camp:
“Camp Roberts, Calif.
“February 18, 1944
“Dear Aunt Nonie and Uncle Nick:
“Boy, was sure glad to get a letter from you. I have been intending to write you a letter sooner but there are so many things to do when you first get to camp you don’t have much time. They feed us good here and if you have long arms you fare pretty good.
“I like my work fine although you’ll see Johnny tearing down the road when this war ends. I have really got a swell bunch of fellows to soldier with. Most of them are from Idaho and Montana. I know most of them in my platoon. We’re getting organized now and we function like a well organized team. In other words we’re all in the same boat and we learn to help each other. Its much better when everyone works together and helps his buddy because some day your buddy might save your life or vice-versa.
“Boy, I sure will be an all-around handy man when I get home. I do everything but cook here, such things as washing my clothes and mending them are second nature with me now.
“They have swell facilities for the church going boys, and most of us go to church here at Roberts. They have services for several denominations. Our chaplain is a fine man. He really understands men and their need for religion not only in time of war but in everyday life.
“Well, I could write more but I have several things I must do so I guess I’ll sign off. Write soon and tell me all the news.
“With love, JOHNNY.”
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1919
n Word was phoned to this city from Stanley Basin the latter part of last week that a secession petition had just arrived there from Hailey, the petition being made to the legislature for an enabling act to permit the residents of that section to vote on the matter of their removal to Blaine county from Custer county.
In an interview with a prominent Stanley man he stated that the petition was sprung on them by surprise and that the people there were generally opposed to the scheme and resented the presumptuous interference with their affairs.
Continuing, he said that he might be considered as extremely short on foresight but he is not so short but that he could not see the five county seats through which he had to pass to reach his own should the Stanley territory be placed in Blaine county. He also stated that the great majority of the people there were of the same opinion as himself.
n Advices from Hon. George McGowan, representative from Custer county who is now at Boise attending the legislature, are to the effect that he has received the promise from the engineering department of the State Highway commission that the highway between this point and Pahsimeroi will be worked upon as soon as the weather will permit.
In the past Challis business men and ranchers have made many efforts to better road conditions between this city and Pahsimeroi valley but have always met with opposition and defeat.