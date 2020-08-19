People can adopt cats from the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary for no fee through the end of October.
Sanctuary founder Tirzah Stuart said a grant is paying for cat adoption fees, vaccinations and spay or neuters, which allows the sanctuary to waive the fees that are normally charged to people adopting a cat.
A adopt-a-thon is planned for Oct. 24, featuring not only cats from the Challis sanctuary, but also from other animal rescue facilities, shelters and sanctuaries, she said. All cats adopted that day will be free.
The grant was awarded by the Best Friends Sanctuary, Rachel Ray Foundation and Mountain Humane as part of an adopt-a-thon initiative.