It took years of hard work, networking and an understanding wife, but looking back, Lone Pine Rifleworks owner Rob Bradley said building a business based around his love of muzzle-loading firearms was worth it.
One of the best things about repairing and customizing muzzleloaders is the opportunity it provides to study history, he said.
His favorite time period is the 18th century when it comes to rifles, Bradley said as he stood behind the counter of his shop in Challis. Firearms are tools with multiple uses dictated by the needs of the moment, and back then Bradley said people needed something that could reliably feed their families and defend their homes. There’s a practical artistry to rifles and muskets from the 1700s that’s attractive to him.
“It’s something I got into years ago,” Bradley said. “I always intended it to be a business but it started in the hobby area.”
Bradley began working on muzzleloaders in 1985 out of his home. By 2001, he’d built up enough customers and capital to purchase a building for the business. Not wanting to be beholden to bankers, and because it’s difficult to get a loan in Challis, Bradley said it took a long time to build the business. There’s not a lot of interest in muzzleloaders since most gun buyers are looking for something with a faster rate of fire than one to three shots a minute.
However, enthusiasts like him are out there, It’s a matter of hunting them down. A great place to look for clients, and like-minded individuals in general, are mountain men rendezvouses, Bradley said.
“It’s a chance to go out and play Daniel Boone for a week,” Bradley said. These events, where participants must camp out in form true to the 1800s, give Bradley a chance to meet people from around the world who share his interest in muzzleloaders. He recalled a couple years ago he worked on a pistol for a German client he met at an Idaho rendezvous.
It was painstaking work to grow his business one hobbyist at a time, but Bradley prefers that kind of growth. He’s not opposed to success, but he doesn’t need to chase it. Thankfully his wife is retired from the Forest Service, and Bradley joked “she had the job and I followed my hobby.”
Bradley works on about three or four muzzleloaders a year along with jobs on modern, assault rifles every now and then. Owning a business allows him to follow interest instead of profit, which gives him the time to pour passion into his work.
A current project for an Arco client has Bradley building a target-shooting muzzleloader based on a German design from the 1850s. Target-shooting rifles have very particular settings, and Bradley admitted he doesn’t know a lot about them. The same goes with German rifles, but Bradley said that excites him. Part of the joy he gets from his profession is the challenge of working on unfamiliar firearms. Bradley said it’s fun to learn about new firearms and their histories.